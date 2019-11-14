Wapsie Valley responds to every Holy Trinity challenge in state volleyball sweep

Prep Volleyball

Wapsie Valley's Emma Jones (1) turns to her teammates to celebrate a point during their Class 1A semifinal match of the girls high school state volleyball tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Wapsie Valley volleyball coach Heather Robinson couldn’t even recall the sequence.

After winning the opening set of its Class 1A semifinal with Fort Madison Holy Trinity, it looked like Robinson’s team was on its way to being tied. Five times, Holy Trinity was serving for the set.

The Crusaders never got that final point.

“I honestly don’t remember all the points,” Robinson said. “All I know is that it happened and it all worked out for us.”

Once the Warriors held for the last time in the set, they scored the final three points to regain momentum and went on to post a 25-23, 30-28, 25-19 sweep at the U.S. Cellular Center to earn a spot in Friday night’s title match.

No. 6 Wapsie Valley (25-15) will meet top-ranked Sidney at 7 p.m. for the title. The Cowgirls advanced with a four-set win over North Tama.

There were many momentum swings in Thursday’s match but each time Wapsie Valley was challenged, the players had a response.

“When it was close, we just had to work together,” said sophomore hitter Lydia Imbrogno, who led the winners with 19 kills. “If we missed a shot or shanked a pass, we didn’t let it bother us and we just moved on and kept working.”

Robinson was happy with the way her team answered each Crusader challenge.

“We know there is adversity down here for every team in the championship round,” Robinson said. “Every point is important and that is what we focused in on. Good or bad, we just pushed through it and kept going.”

Kalvyn Rosengarten 14 kills and Kaci Beesecker added 10 kills and 14 digs. Claire Pothitakis led Holy Trinity with 19 kills. Kassi Randolph had 17 digs.

The chance to play for a title is now a reality for the Warriors.

“These girls have worked their tails off to get here,” Robinson said. “You always talk about playing for a state title when the season starts and now they have the chance.”

