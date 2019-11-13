Prep Volleyball

Jasmyn Bush's late surge pushes Union to state volleyball upset of No. 1 Assumption

Down 2-0 in sets and 24-21 in Game 3, Union storms back

Union Community's Jasmyn Bush (9) makes a kill shot under pressure from Davenport Assumption's Claire Smith (6) and Davenport Assumption's Emma Schubert (4) during a 3A quarterfinal match between Davenport Assumption and Union at the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Union Community's Jasmyn Bush (9) makes a kill shot under pressure from Davenport Assumption's Claire Smith (6) and Davenport Assumption's Emma Schubert (4) during a 3A quarterfinal match between Davenport Assumption and Union at the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — This time, it was Jasmyn Bush’s performance — not her condition — that was breathtaking.

Bush collected 26 kills as 13th-ranked Union Community rallied from near-extinction to shock No. 1 Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A quarterfinal thriller, 15-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-9, at the state volleyball tournament Wednesday morning at the U.S. Cellular Center.

“She was unstoppable,” Union setter Allie Driscol said. “We kept going to her. Once they stopped her, we were going to go somewhere else.

“But they never stopped her.”

Union (31-11) very nearly was a three-and-out casualty, dropping the first two sets and facing elimination at 24-21 in the third. Assumption had three chances to close it out, but Union wasn’t ready to call it a day. Or a season.

“We didn’t want to be done,” Belle Weber said.

Union scored the last five points of the set, four on Assumption hitting errors. One, maybe two, of those appeared to have been touched by Union blockers. Maybe.

“No comment,” Driscol said, smiling.

With new life, Union pounced. Assumption led 17-15 in the fourth set, then Bush had eight kills in Union’s 10-4 run that squared the match.

“It’s probably the best run I’ve ever had,” she said. “It was really special.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Bush battles asthma, and it flared up after Union’s regional-final win over Dike-New Hartford last week.

“I had to get to the doctor,” she said. “It wasn’t going to stop me today. I have two more matches to max out my volleyball season.”

Union will face No. 5 West Liberty (32-7) or No. 7 Mount Vernon (34-10) in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The fifth set swung Union’s way when it constructed a five-point run for an 8-4 lead. A pair of blocks started it, then consecutive kills by Weber capped it.

Assumption got within 9-7, but no closer.

Bush’s 26 kills came on 62 swings. She had just four errors. Weber added 14 kills, and Driscol distributed 24 assists.

Freshman Ava Schubert led Assumption with 20 kills. Kylie Welch contributed 13 kills and 17 digs.

Assumption hit .371 in the first two sets, then cooled after that.

“This really hurts,” Assumption Coach Bre Scherler said. “We had so many chances to put it away, and the kids are beating themselves up.

“But in the fourth and fifth sets, (Bush) really started to take over.”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Reigning 3A champion Carroll Kuemper holds off Unity Christian in state volleyball quarterfinals

Photos: Carroll Kuemper vs. Unity Christian, Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinals

Photos: Union Community vs. Davenport Assumption, Iowa Class 3A state volleyball quarterfinals

Mount Vernon's Summer Brand has passion for volleyball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa student, a former Cedar Rapids wrestler, dies

Abolish the undemocratic Iowa caucuses

U-Haul seeks to convert Lindale Mall's vacant Sears into storage space

University of Iowa building new art studio in Coralville

Magical 'Matilda' musical opens Friday at Theatre Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.