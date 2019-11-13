Jasmyn Bush's late surge pushes Union to state volleyball upset of No. 1 Assumption

CEDAR RAPIDS — This time, it was Jasmyn Bush’s performance — not her condition — that was breathtaking.

Bush collected 26 kills as 13th-ranked Union Community rallied from near-extinction to shock No. 1 Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A quarterfinal thriller, 15-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-9, at the state volleyball tournament Wednesday morning at the U.S. Cellular Center.

“She was unstoppable,” Union setter Allie Driscol said. “We kept going to her. Once they stopped her, we were going to go somewhere else.

“But they never stopped her.”

Union (31-11) very nearly was a three-and-out casualty, dropping the first two sets and facing elimination at 24-21 in the third. Assumption had three chances to close it out, but Union wasn’t ready to call it a day. Or a season.

“We didn’t want to be done,” Belle Weber said.

Union scored the last five points of the set, four on Assumption hitting errors. One, maybe two, of those appeared to have been touched by Union blockers. Maybe.

“No comment,” Driscol said, smiling.

With new life, Union pounced. Assumption led 17-15 in the fourth set, then Bush had eight kills in Union’s 10-4 run that squared the match.

“It’s probably the best run I’ve ever had,” she said. “It was really special.”

Bush battles asthma, and it flared up after Union’s regional-final win over Dike-New Hartford last week.

“I had to get to the doctor,” she said. “It wasn’t going to stop me today. I have two more matches to max out my volleyball season.”

Union will face No. 5 West Liberty (32-7) or No. 7 Mount Vernon (34-10) in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The fifth set swung Union’s way when it constructed a five-point run for an 8-4 lead. A pair of blocks started it, then consecutive kills by Weber capped it.

Assumption got within 9-7, but no closer.

Bush’s 26 kills came on 62 swings. She had just four errors. Weber added 14 kills, and Driscol distributed 24 assists.

Freshman Ava Schubert led Assumption with 20 kills. Kylie Welch contributed 13 kills and 17 digs.

Assumption hit .371 in the first two sets, then cooled after that.

“This really hurts,” Assumption Coach Bre Scherler said. “We had so many chances to put it away, and the kids are beating themselves up.

“But in the fourth and fifth sets, (Bush) really started to take over.”

