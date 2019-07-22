Prep Softball

North Linn's state softball debut is a dandy

Lynx strike early in a 6-0 win over Wapello

North Linn pitcher Abby Flanagan (right) slaps gloves with her sister catcher Grace Flanagan after Abby made a play in the infield during the fifth inning of their class 2A quarterfinal game against the Wapello Arrows at the 2019 Iowa Girls' High School State Softball Championships at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
North Linn pitcher Abby Flanagan (right) slaps gloves with her sister catcher Grace Flanagan after Abby made a play in the infield during the fifth inning of their class 2A quarterfinal game against the Wapello Arrows at the 2019 Iowa Girls' High School State Softball Championships at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

FORT DODGE — The North Linn Lynx came to the state softball tournament for the first time Monday.

They didn’t come quietly.

“They were singing all the way,” Lynx Coach Marv Porter said. “I don’t know what they were singing. I don’t know the words. I think the van was moving sideways, they were so loud.”

Then the top-ranked Lynx scored six runs — four unearned — in the first three innings and blanked Wapello, 6-0, in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“I started getting a little nervous before the game, but then Abby (Flanagan) started talking to us like she always does,” North Linn’s Katie Sommerfelt said. “She’ll talk about anything, but she always begins her speech with ‘All righty ... ’”

Flanagan said, “Today it was just about relaxing and having fun.”

All righty, then.

North Linn (40-4) will face No. 9 Mount Ayr (26-2) in a semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Mount Ayr got past No. 10 Dyersville Beckman, 3-2, in eight innings.

The Lynx were state-tournament rookies, but looked like the more seasoned team against Wapello (17-13). The Arrows committed four errors — three in a three-run third inning that put the game out of reach — compared to none for North Linn.

It didn’t take long for the Lynx to assert themselves. Hannah Bridgewater drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, then Sommerfelt laced a smash off first base that trickled into right field. Bridgewater came around to score and Sommerfelt circled the bases for a triple.

“I wanted at least to move (Bridgewater) over and do my job,” Sommerfelt said.

Sommerfelt scored on Grace Flanagan’s groundout to make it 2-0.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Wapello’s defensive miscues began in the second, as did North Linn’s ability to capitalize. Jenna Lemley reached on a two-base throwing error, then scored on Livvie Rauch’s groundout.

Natalie Gallery’s RBI double highlighted the third inning.

North Linn had a modest four hits.

“I can’t believe we just had four,” Porter said. “But we were able to put a lot of pressure on them with our speed and baserunning.”

Flanagan (27-2) struck out 10 batters in a three-hit shutout.

“I knew they’d get some hits,” she said. “I just had to have the confidence to know that if they got a hit, I could come back and get the next batter.”

NORTH LINN 6, WAPELLO 0

2A State Quarterfinal, at Fort Dodge

Wapello 000 000 0 — 0 3 4

North Linn 213 000 x — 6 4 0

Sam Smith and Emma Reid. Abby Flanagan and Grace Flanagan. W — A. Flanagan (27-2). L — Smith (5-7).

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Lisbon advances to state softball semifinals behind another Skylar Sadler shutout

Iowa high school state softball 2019: Monday's schedule, scores, live streams

UPDATE: 2019 all-conference softball teams

Iowa high school state softball 2019: A closer look at the 9 Gazette area qualifiers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Foxhoven spoke with U.S. inspector general, state auditor about his resignation from Iowa DHS

Authorities believe they have found body of drowned swimmer at Palisades-Kepler State Park

Social media page leads to drug arrest for North Liberty man

Remains of Cedar Rapids man killed in Pearl Harbor coming home

Cedar Rapids woman says naked neighbor forced his way into her apartment

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.