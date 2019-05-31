BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019

Cedar Rapids Washington’s Keaton Woods attempts a shot during a substate final in Iowa City on Saturday, May 25, 2019 (David Harmantas/Freelance)
11:00AM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Friday's schedule, scores, live updates ...

12:48PM | Thu, May 30, 2019

Center Point-Urbana brings rugged resilience to boys' state soccer tournament ...

09:55PM | Sat, May 25, 2019

Iowa high school boys' soccer state tournament 2019: Updated schedule, brackets
The Gazette

After a one-day delay due to field conditions, the Iowa high school boys’ soccer state tournament kicks off Friday with quarterfinal games in all three classes at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

We’ll update this post throughout the day with scores and coverage.

State soccer coverage

» Center Point-Urbana brings rugged resilience to boys' state soccer tournament

» Updated boys' state soccer schedule, brackets

» How they got here: Substate soccer roundup

 

Friday’s state soccer schedule

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 10 North Polk (14-3) vs. No. 11 West Liberty (10-7), noon

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. No. 9 Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. No. 16 Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

No. 9 Lewis Central (17-3) vs. No. 3 Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (19-0) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Bettendorf (12-2) vs. No. 6 Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

No. 5 Marshalltown (16-2) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City West (16-1) vs. No. 10 Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

 

The Gazette

