Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Friday's schedule, scores, live updates ...

After a one-day delay due to field conditions, the Iowa high school boys’ soccer state tournament kicks off Friday with quarterfinal games in all three classes at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
We’ll update this post throughout the day with scores and coverage.
State soccer coverage
» Center Point-Urbana brings rugged resilience to boys' state soccer tournament
» Updated boys' state soccer schedule, brackets
» How they got here: Substate soccer roundup
Friday’s state soccer schedule
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
No. 10 North Polk (14-3) vs. No. 11 West Liberty (10-7), noon
No. 2 Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. No. 9 Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. No. 16 Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
No. 9 Lewis Central (17-3) vs. No. 3 Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Waukee (19-0) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
No. 13 Bettendorf (12-2) vs. No. 6 Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
No. 5 Marshalltown (16-2) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
No. 2 Iowa City West (16-1) vs. No. 10 Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.