Iowa girls' state basketball: Watch live stream, Friday's schedule, scores

Friday is an eventful day of the 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The semifinal round wraps up first in 1A and 2A, then the first two championship games (5A and 3A) take place Friday night.

Follow along here for the latest scores, stats, highlights and coverage.

Friday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

Class 2A semifinals

No. 1 Cascade (26-0) vs. No. 5 Osage (23-2), 10 a.m.

No. 2 West Hancock (25-1) vs. No. 3 North Linn (23-2), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A semifinals

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. No. 7 Saint Ansgar (22-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Bellevue Marquette (24-1) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (24-1), 3:15 p.m.

Class 5A championship

No. 4 Johnston (23-2) vs. No. 1 Waukee (23-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A championship

No. 1 North Scott (25-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (21-5), 3 p.m.