Iowa girls' state basketball: Watch live stream, Thursday's schedule, scores

City High's Aubrey Joens (23) looks to pass under pressure from Prairie's Mallory McDermott (10) during their Class 5A q
City High's Aubrey Joens (23) looks to pass under pressure from Prairie's Mallory McDermott (10) during their Class 5A quarterfinal game at the IGHSAU girls' high school state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

The semifinal round of the 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament begins Thursday with games in three classes at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Follow along here for the latest scores and coverage, as well as a live stream of every game from the IGHSAU.

» Newell-Fonda is a big-time small-school girls' basketball program

» Wednesday's girls' state basketball scores, stats, full game replays and more

» Updated girls' state basketball pairings and schedule

 

Thursday's girls’ state basketball schedule

Class 5A semifinals

No. 2 Iowa City High (23-1) vs. No. 4 Johnston (22-2), 10 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (22-2) vs. No. 6 Waterloo West (20-4), 11:45 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Polk (20-5), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (23-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (20-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 4A semifinals

No. 1 North Scott (24-0) vs. No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (22-2), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Glenwood (25-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (20-5), 6:45 p.m.

