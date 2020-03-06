Photos: No. 3 North Linn vs. No. 2 West Hancocok, Iowa Class 2A girls' state basketball semifinals

North Linn defeated West Hancock, 61-46, in their Class 2A semifinal game in the Iowa girls’ state basketball tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 6, 2020. North Linn will play Osage at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 in the championship game.