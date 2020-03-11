Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball: How to watch on TV and online, Wednesday's schedule, scores

Wapsie Valley's Gunner Meyer (50) makes a shot as he's fouled during the second quarter of their state quarterfinal game
Wapsie Valley's Gunner Meyer (50) makes a shot as he’s fouled during the second quarter of their state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The quarterfinal round of the 2020 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament wraps up Wednesday, then it’s time for the 1A and 2A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Follow along here for the latest updates, scores and viewing information.

Boys’ state basketball coverage

» Montezuma is way undersized but good enough to reach state semifinals again

» It's Austin squared leading North Linn back to state semifinals

» Updated boys' state basketball tournament pairings and schedules

» Tuesday's boys' state basketball scores, stats and more

 

How to watch boys’ state basketball

You can watch the 2020 Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament online for free. There are TV options for each around as well.

Wednesday's details:

Online — Iowa High School Sports Network

Mobile — Download the IHSSN app

TV — MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [More statewide options here]

 

Wednesday’s boys’ state basketball schedule

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 4 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. Ankeny (18-5), 10:30 a.m.

No. 5 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (16-7), 12:15 p.m.

Class 1A semifinals

No. 7 Montezuma (24-2) vs. Wapsie Valley (19-7), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Algona Garrigan (23-2) vs. No. 5 West Fork (24-2), 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A semifinals

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (22-3) vs. No. 6 Camanche (22-3), 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Linn (25-0) vs. No. 1 Treynor (25-1), 8:15 p.m.

