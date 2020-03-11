Prep Sports

IHSAA issues statement on coronavirus

No changes in boys' state basketball tournament

Iowa City West students cheer for their team as they're announced before their Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Wells
Iowa City West students cheer for their team as they’re announced before their Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
DES MOINES — Following is a statement from the Iowa High Athletic Association on the coronavirus.

“The Iowa High School Athletic Association is actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States and here in Iowa.

“The situation is rapidly evolving, and we are relying on the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to direct our decisions and actions.

“At this time, IDPH is not recommending the cancellation of events or extracurricular activities. Current information on coronavirus impact in Iowa can be found at: https://www.idph.iowa.gov/.

“The IHSAA is also in consistent communication with the management of the Iowa Events Center regarding our state basketball tournament. Together, we will remain responsive to the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and IDPH.

“The Iowa Events Center staff has the safety and well-being of the tournament’s guests, workers, and student-athletes as its top priority. Following CDC recommendations, their staff is focused on the disinfection of high-touch surfaces and have filled hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility.

“We advise guests and teams to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand-washing, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, and covering coughs and sneezes.

“We strongly encourage individuals who are sick to stay home.

“Additionally, the IHSAA will continue monitor ways in which spring activities may be affected over the coming months. We are actively planning for these impacts and will share more information as it becomes available.

“The 2020 IHSAA State Basketball Tournament is scheduled to run through Friday, March 13.”

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

