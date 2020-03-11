North Linn back to 2A state basketball championship game with 79-58 win over Treynor

DES MOINES — Maybe he was serious. Maybe he was just poorboying.

North Linn’s Mike Hilmer was chatting up a reporter before his team’s Wednesday night Class 2A state basketball tournament game about the incredible string the Lynx have been on and how it was entirely possible a program that has lost twice the last four seasons could easily match that in less than 24 hours.

He was referring to the quality of semifinal opponent Treynor and the teams in the other 2A semifinal: Camanche and Boyden-Hull. They play a consolation game, you know, and that’s early Thursday afternoon.

Not that North Linn has to worry about that tilt after a stunning 79-58 blowout win at Wells Fargo Arena.

“Absolutely not,” Hilmer said, when asked about that poorboying thing. “(Treynor) is an awesome team ... I did not see that coming. Just a tremendous, tremendous effort.”

That is 52 consecutive wins for North Linn (26-0), which seeks to go back-to-back plaques when it plays Boyden-Hull (23-3) in Friday’s 3:45 p.m. championship game, a rematch of a year ago. The Lynx played a predominantly 1A schedule that led tournament coaches to seed them third here but overwhelmed second-seeded Treynor (25-2) with an opening 15-0 knockout punch.

Austin Miller, the only returning starter from last year’s title team, hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored NL’s first eight points. He finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

“I told guys before the game that the only way we were going to win this game was to have fun and fly around,” Miller said. “Those first couple minutes when we got up 15, everything just started going through the hoop. We started playing amazingly together, everybody was having fun. That was probably the funnest game I’ve ever played in.”

Trapping full-court defensive pressure that is a Lynx staple hasn’t been used much the last half of this season but it was employed in this game and forced 16 first-half turnovers from Treynor that led to 25 North Linn points. The Lynx built as much as a 30-point lead in the half.

North Linn’s four sophomore starters all played factors, especially unheralded forward Cade Haughenbury. He went 4-for-4 from 3-point range, just one less make than he’d had all season, and went off for 20 points.

North Linn was 12 of 18 from distance in the game.

“We knew going into it they were going to be sagging off me,” Haughenbury said. “I hadn’t been much of a shooter all year, had probably 10 3-point attempts. I was thinking I had to go out with confidence, not think about it and just shoot it with confidence.”

North Linn 79, Treynor 58

AT DES MOINES

NORTH LINN (79): Gunner Vanourney 0-1 0-0 0, Austin Miller 7-14 12-13 29, Dylan Kurt 3-5 0-0 9, Austin Hilmer 4-9 2-5 12, Cade Haughenbury 8-10 0-0 20, Parker Bechen 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Wheatley 0-0 0-0 0, Kaleb Kurt 3-5 0-0 6, Tate Collum 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Haughenbury 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Kurt 0-0 3-3 3. Totals 25-46 17-21 79.

TREYNOR (58): Luke Mieska 1-2 2-2 4, Quinn Navara 0-4 0-0 0, Jon Schwarte 2-3 2-2 6, Jack Stogdill 5-14 3-4 15, Jack Tiarks 5-10 3-5 13, Tim Zimmerman 3-8 0-0 8, Thomas Schwartz 1-4 0-0 3, Blake Sadr 2-4 0-0 4, Noah James 1-1 1-2 3, Braden Larsen 1-1 0-0 2, Craig Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Davin Rucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 11-15 58.

Halftime — North Linn 44, Treynor 21. 3-point goals — North Linn 12-18 (Vanourney 0-1, Miller 3-5, D. Kurt 3-3, Hilmer 2-2, C. Haughenbury 4-4, K. Kurt 0-2, T. Haughenbury 0-1), Treynor 5-18 (Navara 0-3, Stogdill 2-6, Zimmerman 2-7, Schwartz 1-2). Rebounds — North Linn 27 (Miller 14), Treynor 30 (Schwarte 6). Total fouls — North Linn 16, Treynor 22. Fouled out — Mieska, Tiarks. Assists — North Linn 14 (Miller 6), Treynor 5 (Mieska, Navara, Stogdill, Schwartz, Chapman 1). Turnovers — North Linn 15, Treynor 17.

