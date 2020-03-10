Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball: How to watch on TV and online, Tuesday's schedule, scores

North Linn's Austin Hilmer (24) shoots a free throw with 7.9 seconds left on the clock during the fourth quarter of thei
North Linn's Austin Hilmer (24) shoots a free throw with 7.9 seconds left on the clock during the fourth quarter of their Class 2A state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The 2020 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament continues Tuesday with seven more quarterfinal games spanning three classes at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Follow along here for the latest updates, scores and viewing information

 

Boys’ state basketball coverage

» Mount Vernon's Keaton Kutcher faces CCA in Clippers' first state tournament since his dad started

» After long, long waits, Springville and Monticello are back at boys' state basketball

» Jeff Johnson's round-by-round state basketball picks for all 4 classes

» Updated boys' state basketball tournament pairings and schedules

» Monday's boys' state basketball scores, stats and more

 

How to watch boys’ state basketball

You can watch the 2020 Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament online for free. There are TV options for each around as well.

Tuesday's details:

Online — Iowa High School Sports Network

Mobile — Download the IHSSN app

TV — MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [More statewide options here]

 

Tuesday’s boys’ state basketball schedule

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 6 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 4 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 1 Norwalk (21-3) vs. Harlan (18-6), 11:15 a.m.

Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. Ballard (18-6), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. Clear Creek Amana (19-5), 2:45 p.m.

No. 6 Pella (19-5) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 6 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 2 North Scott (22-1), 6:35 p.m.

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. Davenport North (16-8), 8:15 p.m. 

