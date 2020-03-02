Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball tournament 2020: Brackets, schedule, first-round pairings

North Linn's Austin Hilmer (24) makes a basket against Des Moines Christian during a state tournament game last year at
North Linn's Austin Hilmer (24) makes a basket against Des Moines Christian during a state tournament game last year at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (The Gazette)
Half of the 2020 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament field is set, with teams in Class 1A and Class 2A clinching their spots in Saturday night’s substate finals.

The IHSAA has released the brackets for those classes after the coaches voted to seed the teams. No. 1-seeds are Lake Mills in 1A and Boyden-Hull in 2A. Both teams were ranked No. 8 in the final AP poll.

The state tournament tips off next Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, with all four championship games scheduled for next Friday.

Substate coverage

» 1A: Wapsie Valley pulls away from Ed-Co for state berth as district 4-seed

» 1A: Springville beats Pekin for first state appearance since 1975

» 2A: North Linn makes it 50 consecutive wins, 4 straight state tournament trips

Substate finals are Monday and Wednesday in Class 3A and Tuesday in Class 4A. This post will be updated with those pairings when they become available later this week.

Here are the state pairings and schedules. Seeds are in parentheses, followed by final AP rankings if applicable.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Monday, March 9

(4) No. 7 Montezuma (23-2) vs. (5) No. 10 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3), 9:30 a.m.

(1) No. 8 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. (8) Wapsie Valley (18-7), 11:15 a.m.

(2) No. 4 Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. (7) Springville (20-5), 1 p.m.

(3) No. 5 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) vs. (6) No. 5 West Fork (23-2), 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, March 11

2 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Championship — Friday, March 13

2 p.m.

 

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10

(1) No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. (8) Woodward-Granger (22-2), 8:15 p.m. Mon.

(4) No. 6 Camanche (21-3) vs. (5) No. 4 Monticello (21-2), 9:30 a.m. Tue.

(2) No. 1 Treynor (24-1) vs. (7) Pella Christian (13-10), 6:30 p.m. Mon.

(3) No. 2 North Linn (24-0) vs. (6) No. 5 West Sioux (22-2), 4:30 p.m. Mon.

Semifinals — Wednesday, March 11

6:30 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Championship — Friday, March 13

3:45 p.m.

 

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 10

11:15 a.m.

1 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 12

2 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Championship — Friday, March 13

6:35 p.m.

 

Class 4A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11

6:35 p.m. Tue.

8:15 p.m. Tue.

10:30 a.m. Wed.

12:15 a.m. Wed.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 12

6:30 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Championship — Friday, March 13

8:35 p.m.

