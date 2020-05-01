Public Safety

Third suspect arrested in connection with shooting death at Cedar Rapids Kum & Go

The Kum and Go on First Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids. (Gazette file photo)
Police have arrested a third suspect in the death of 27-year-old Reginald Ward, who was shot and killed on October 30 at the Kum & Go gas station at 3132 First Ave. NE.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, investigators arrested 21-year-old Kiara Kathy La Shae Morrise, of Cedar Rapids, on a warrant charging her with accessory after the fact.

According to the criminal complaint, Morrise helped shooting suspect Todd R. Jenkins — who faces a charge of murder in Ward’s death — evade apprehension knowing Jenkins had shot and killed Ward.

The complaint sates Morrise met Jenkins, 24, multiple times after refusing to cooperate with police when they attempted to question her about the shooting.

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Kum & Go, 3132 First Ave. NE, just before 8 a.m. Oct. 30, 2019, where they found Ward, 27, had been shot. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified Jenkins as a suspect in the shooting and asked the U.S. Marshals Service to help locate him.

After the shooting, investigators said Jenkins fled to Davenport with the help of Dawn Louise Benavidez, 47, of Davenport, who also faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

Police believe Benavidez and another individual went to Muscatine to help Jenkins drive back to Davenport and then helped conceal his whereabouts.

Morrise and Jenkins were found together last month at a hotel in Aurora, Ill., police said. Jenkins attempted to flee out a second-story window of the hotel, but was quickly taken into custody.

Morrise turned herself in to law enforcement in Illinois this week, and Benavidez was arrested April 15 in Davenport.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

