Second suspect arrested in fatal Kum & Go shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

Police say a second person has been arrested in connection with the death of Reginald Ward, a 27-year-old Illinois man who was fatally shot on Oct. 30 at a gas station in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, 47-year-old Dawn Louise Benavidez, of Davenport, faces a charge of accessory after the fact. She was arrested at her residence in Davenport Wednesday.

Police said Benavidez is accused of helping alleged shooter 24-year-old Todd R. Jenkins avoid capture, despite knowing an individual had been shot and killed. Police said Benavidez and another individual went to Muscatine to help Jenkins drive back to Davenport and conceal his whereabouts.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Kum & Go, at 3132 First Avenue NE, just before 8 a.m. on October 30, 2019.

Ward was transported to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified Jenkins as a suspect in the shooting and enlisted the help of the United States Marshals Service to locate him. He was arrested on March 26 at a hotel in Aurora, Illinois.

Police said Jenkins attempted to flee out a second-story window of the hotel, but was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

According to the police department, Investigators are continuing to work the case and additional arrests are possible.

