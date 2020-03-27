Public Safety

Suspect arrested in fatal gas station shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Illinois man last October at a Kum & Go in northeast Cedar Rapids was arrested Thursday in Aurora, Illinois.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Todd R. Jenkins, 24, of the Quad Cities area, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Reginald Ward, of Moline, Illinois. Authorities said Jenkins was located at about 7:40 p.m. at a hotel with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Task Force.

Police said Jenkins attempted to flee by jumping from a second-story widow, but was quickly taken into custody without further incident. He was then transported to the Kane County Jail, and later transferred to the Kendall County Jail for charges in that jurisdiction.

Cedar Rapids authorities said Jenkins will be extradited to the Linn County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Ward was shot and killed on Oct. 30, 2019 at a Kum & Go gas station at 3132 First Avenue NE. He died the following morning at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Jenkins drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids with a loaded handgun and waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s apartment to confront Ward.

When Ward exited the residence, the defendant engaged in a road rage incident with Ward and his girlfriend.

The vehicles eventually stopped at gas station where Jenkins allegedly shot Ward.

After the shooting, Jenkins fled back to the Quad Cities, police said. He was identified as the shooter by eyewitnesses and through surveillance video.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

