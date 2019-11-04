Cedar Rapids police seek possible witness in Kum & Go shooting (Witness has been found)

4:01 p.m.: The Cedar Rapids Police have indicated the witness has been found, but the investigation continues into the incident.

Previous Coverage

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a motorist who potentially witnessed a fatal shooting last week at Kum & Go.

In a Cedar Rapids Police media release Monday, investigators say they spotted a red-colored Dodge vehicle on surveillance footage as it drives out of frame of last Wednesday’s shooting at Kum & Go, at 3131 First Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids. After responding soon after, at 7:52 a.m., emergency responders located Reginald L. Ward, 27, injured in the parking lot. Ward was declared dead from his injuries early the next day. Based on the ongoing investigation, police say a silver or gold, possibly 4-door, vehicle that could have been involved was seen leaving the scene westbound on First Avenue.

The motorist driving the Dodge, who was seen leaving westbound on First Avenue shortly after the incident, could potentially have witnessed the incident based on the time, according to police. The police department is encouraging the driver of the vehicle or anyone with information about the incident to call the police at (319) 286-5491.

Anyone else with information about this incident is being asked by the police to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at the number above, or through Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. Tipsters on text can then continue to trade information with an investigator, while they are able to text STOP to opt out at any time.

Investigation into this incident remains ongoing, investigators say they believe this was a targeted homicide.