Man shot at Cedar Rapids gas station dies, police investigating death as a homicide

The Kum & Go on First Avenue NE. (Gazette file photo)
Wednesday’s shooting has now become a homicide investigation, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, as the man who sustained life-threatening injuries at the Kum & Go on First Avenue NE died early Thursday morning.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said Reginald L. Ward, 27, of Moline, Illinois, died at 4:40 a.m. at St. Luke’s Hospital. The remains, Buelow said, will be transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The police department said officers were called at 7:52 a.m. to the Kum & Go at 3132 First Ave. NE, near 32nd Street NE, where they found Ward, who had been shot.

The man was transported to a hospital, Buelow said, with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Officers also found shell casings at the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, Buelow said a silver, possibly four-door, vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading west on First Avenue.

No arrests have been made, Buelow said.

Police said the shooting likely was not random. Police are not releasing more details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

“This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation,” he said. “Police are still seeking information about a silver-colored vehicle, possibly four-door, that was witnessed leaving the scene.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 800-272-7463.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

