16-year-old shot and killed in northwest Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids police car on Wednesday blocks traffic near 15th Street and Hinkley Avenue NW following the shooting death of a 16-year-old around 12:25 a.m. The slaying of Judeah Dawson is the fourth homicide in the city this year. All of the victims have been young men or teenagers. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Police say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Wednesday in northwest Cedar Rapids.

Officers found the teen, later identified as Judeah Dawson, when they were called to the 200 block of 15th Street NW at 12:25 a.m.

Dawson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Dawson’s death marks the fourth homicide this year in Cedar Rapids.

In January, Andrew Gaston, 18, and Jose Millan-Ramirez, 23, were shot and killed in northeast Cedar Rapids within five days of each other.

Gaston, a Metro High School student, was shot and killed Jan. 24 at an apartment complex on Agin Court NE, just south of Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids. Two teens have been arrested in connection with his death.

Millan-Ramirez was fatally shot at about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 28 in the parking lot of Ashton Place Apartments, 634 Ashton Place NE, just west of C Avenue NE and south of Boyson Road. No one has been arrested in connection with his death.

On March 12, the body of Jordan Haynes, 27, was found in a motor vehicle near Interstate 380 near 76th Avenue SW. No arrests have been made in that death, which the state medical examiner ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths of Dawson, Millan-Ramirez or Haynes is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-CS-CRIME.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

