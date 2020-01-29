Cedar Rapids police identify 22-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday morning

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning as 22-year-old Jose E. Millan-Ramirez.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Millan-Ramirez was shot and killed at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Ashton Place Apartments near 634 Ashton Place NE.

The police department said responding officers found Millan-Ramirez with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s with critical injuries, police said. He died a short time later.

Based on their preliminary investigation, the police department said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police also said there is no evidence linking Tuesday’s shooting to Friday night’s homicide that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Andrew Gaston, a Metro High School student.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s shooting is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME or text CRIMES (274637).

