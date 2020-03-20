Man whose body was found last week in a car near Interstate 380 was murdered, police say

Police are investigating the death of a man, whose body was found in a vehicle on March 12 near Interstate 380 and 76 Avenue SW, as a homicide.

According to the Cedar Rapids police department, following an autopsy of 27-year-old Jordan Haynes’ remains, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Police did not release the cause of death, citing an active investigation.

Haynes body was found at about 9:40 a.m. on March 12 when a property owner reported finding a vehicle in a wooded area on his property off I-380 and 76 Avenue SW. The owner told police there was a possible victim inside the vehicle.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle had driven off the interstate. The vehicle has sustained significant damage, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

