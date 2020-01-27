Public Safety

18-year-old killed over the weekend was a Metro High School student

Police respond to a fatal shooting at Blairs Ferry Road and Agin Court NE, Cedar Rapids, on Jan. 24, 2020. (Cedar Rapids
Police respond to a fatal shooting at Blairs Ferry Road and Agin Court NE, Cedar Rapids, on Jan. 24, 2020. (Cedar Rapids Police Department photo)

The 18-year-old man who was shot and killed Friday night in northeast Cedar Rapids was a Metro High School student, according to a Facebook post on the school’s page.

“It is with great sadness that we communicate with you regarding the shooting incident that occurred in the 3200 block of Agin Court NE late Friday night. This tragic incident involved a student of our Metro High School,” the post reads.

“In addition to the Metro Family, the Cedar Rapids Community School District is grieving.”

Cedar Rapids police said officers responded just before midnight Friday to the 3200 block of Agin Court NE, an area of apartments just south of Blairs Ferry Road, after receiving several reports of a fight and gunshots.

When they arrived, public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Andrew Dontae Gaston, 18, died early Saturday at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital.

An unnamed 16-year-old male suffered what police described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Buelow said Monday the teen was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made, but Buelow said investigators believe Gaston was targeted in the shooting.

No additional details have been disclosed.

“There is still an active investigation,” Buelow said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the crime contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME, or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

