Early morning shooting leaves one dead in NW Cedar Rapids

Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning in northwest Cedar Rapids left one person dead.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to the 200 block of 15th Street NW where they found a young male who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical care was administered, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the young man had no identification on his person and has not yet been identified.

In an email sent to City Council members, police said the victim was a young African American male who was roughly 16 to 20 years old.

The investigation is ongoing, they said.

