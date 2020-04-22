Public Safety

Early morning shooting leaves one dead in NW Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids crime scene investigation officers look for evidence near the intersection of 15th St. NW and Hinkley Avenu
Cedar Rapids crime scene investigation officers look for evidence near the intersection of 15th St. NW and Hinkley Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to the 200 block of 15th Street NW where they found a young male who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency medical efforts. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/

Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning in northwest Cedar Rapids left one person dead.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to the 200 block of 15th Street NW where they found a young male who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical care was administered, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the young man had no identification on his person and has not yet been identified.

In an email sent to City Council members, police said the victim was a young African American male who was roughly 16 to 20 years old.

The investigation is ongoing, they said.

Comments: kat.russell@thegazette.com; 319-398-8238.

 

