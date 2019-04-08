Public Safety

Cedar Rapids' fifth shots-fired incident in 55-hour span

13 shots fired incidents total between January and March

Locations of shots-fired incidents in Cedar Rapids between Friday, April 6, and Sunday, April 8, 2019 (Google Maps image)
Between Friday and Sunday, five shots-fired incidents were reported to Cedar Rapids police. The fifth incident was reported Sunday afternoon from the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE.

According to a news release, Cedar Rapids officers were dispatched to the Bever Avenue location 4:17 p.m. Sunday and found a parked vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The tally for shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids for the first quarter of the year was four in January, four in February and five in March.

Since Friday:

• Friday 9:40 a.m. — Bever Avenue & 20th Street SE | Around that time, a man was treated for a gunshot wound to his back.

• Friday 6:39 p.m. — 1800 block of Fourth Ave SE | Shots were fired at a vehicle with “a carload of people.” The arrested suspect said they were rival gang members.

• Friday 10:44 p.m. — 3000 J St SW, Cedar Valley Apartments | A gun was fired into the air.

• Saturday 7:20 p.m. — 500 block of 16th Street | Two houses were struck by gunshots.

• Sunday 4:17 p.m. — 1500 block of Bever Ave | A parked vehicle was struck by gunfire.

