1 injured in Friday morning shooting, police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday morning that occurred in the area of Bever Avenue and 20 Street SE and injured a 25-year-old man.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 9:40 a.m. but found no evidence of damaged property or shooting victims.

A short time later, Public Safety Spokesperson Greg Buelow said Mercy Medical Center notified police that a man was being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the back. The man has since been released from the hospital, Buelow said.

Based on their investigation, police said they believe the shooting was not random.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing. • Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com