Cedar Rapids police arrest 2 after woman's vehicle struck by gunfire Friday on 4th Avenue SE

Cedar Rapids police have arrested two teenage suspects after a woman’s vehicle was struck by gunfire Friday evening in the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue SE.

Police located two males in the area who matched the description of potential suspects. After a short foot pursuit, both were apprehended by officers and subsequently arrested, according to a news release. Officers also found a loaded handgun.

Shaun Thomas-Thurman, 18, was arrested for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm, interference with official acts with a firearm, and carrying weapons.

The other suspect, age 17, was arrested for interference with official acts.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.