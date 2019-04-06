Public Safety

Friday's third shots-fired incident in Cedar Rapids

The Gazette

Cedar Rapids police responded to a third shots-fired incident Friday night, following shots fired reports from Friday morning and early evening.

Officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired at Cedar Valley Apartments, 3000 J Street SW, around 10:44 p.m., according to a news release.

Witnesses stated the gun was fired into the air.

No one was injured, there was no property damage and no one was arrested, the release stated.

Police collected multiple shell casings and continue to investigate the incident.

