Public Safety

Cedar Rapids houses struck Saturday in fourth shots-fired incident in 2 days

The Gazette

Two houses in southeast Cedar Rapids were struck in the city’s fourth shots-fired incident in two days.

Cedar Rapids officers were dispatched to the area of Fifth Avenue and 16th Street SE at 7:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of five shots being fired, according to a news release.

Officers found two houses in the 500 block of 16th Street SE had been struck by gunshots. The release also stated that there is no report of injuries at this time.

On Friday alone, there were three shots-fired incidents reported in Cedar Rapids.

