Election results: City elections in Iowa City, other cities in Johnson County

Check back here after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for election results in city elections in Iowa City and elsewhere in Johnson County. Some results may take longer to appear depending on how fast numbers are reported by cities, but The Gazette staff will be updating as often as possible. Early results should be available around 8:20 p.m.

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot in city elections across Johnson County. A candidate with (I) next to their name indicates they are an incumbent.

Iowa City

City Council At-Large (Elect 2)

• Megan Alter

• Laura Bergus

• Janice Weiner

City Council District A

• Pauline E. Taylor (I)

City Council Council District C

• John Thomas (I)

Coralville

City Council (Elect 2)

• Sandra Alvira Roman

• Mitch Gross (I)

• Jill Dodds (I)

Hills

Public Measure LX: Change of revenue purpose, local option sales and service tax (50% required) To authorize a change in the use of the 1% local sales and services tax in the City of Hills, effective from July 1, 2015, until June 30, 2025.

• Yes:

• No:

North Liberty

City Council (Elect 3)

• Matthew Eckhardt

• RaQuishia Harrington (I)

• Chris Hoffman (I)

• Michael Nicholls

• Brent Smith (I)

Oxford

City Council (Elect 3)

• David Cook

• Bryan Cooling (I)

• Patricia Lewis

• Lorena Weppler (I)

Public Measure MA: Library levy (50% required). Shall the City of Oxford, Iowa, be authorized to levy, an amount of 27 cents per $1,000 valuation for the purpose of increasing the annual operating budget of the Oxford Public Library beginning July 2021 and to expire indefinitely?

• Yes:

• No:

Solon

City Council (Elect 2)

• John Farlnger

• Shawn Mercer (I)

• Daniel O’Neil

• Kevin Samek

Public Measure LZ: Hotel/motel tax (50% required) Seeking to impose Hotel/Motel Tax of 7%, effective July 1, 2020, with at least 50% of the revenues to be used for the promotion and encouragement of tourist and convention business in the city.

• Yes:

• No:

Tiffin

Mayor

• Steve Berner (I)

• Royce Phillips

City Council (Elect 2)

• Melissa Arey

• Christine Olney

• Lexi Rector

• Peggy Knowling Upton (I)

• Rodney Walls

Public Measure MC: Library levy (50% required) seeking increase of public library levy from 10 cents per $1,000 to 27 cents per $1,000 beginning July 1, 2020, for the purpose of offsetting general fund expenses for the City of Tiffin’s annual operating budget. If approved, this levy increase is not intended to increase the City of Tiffin’s annual tax levy.

• Yes:

• No:

University Heights

City Council (Elect 5)

• Casey Cook

• Liesa Moore (I)

• Sara O’Sullivan

• Silvia Quezada (I)

• Bobby Scott

• Doug Swailes