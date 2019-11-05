Election results: City elections in Cedar Rapids, Marion, other Linn County cities

Check back here after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for election results in city elections in Cedar Rapids, Marion and elsewhere in Linn County. Some results may take longer to appear depending on how fast numbers are reported by cities, but The Gazette staff will be updating as often as possible. Early results should be available around 8:20 p.m.

• Just the FAQs: What you need to know to vote in Tuesday’s city and school elections

• Cedar Rapids school vote: What you need to know about Tuesday’s school elections

• Marion city vote: What to know about Marion city elections

Looking for school election results? Check here for results in Cedar Rapids area school election results.

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot in city elections across Linn County. A candidate with (I) next to their name indicates they are an incumbent.

Cedar Rapids

City Council At-Large (Elect 2)

• Patrick Loeffler

• Ann Poe (I)

• Jorel Robinson

City Council District 2

• Sofia Mehaffey

• Scott Overland (I)

City Council District 4

• Scott Olson (I)

Center Point

Public Measure D: Shall the city of Center Point enter into a loan agreement and issue its bonds in an amount not exceeding $2 million for constructing, furnishing and equipping a municipal fire station?

Central City

Mayor

• Don Gray (I)

• Adam Griggs

• Mark Howe

City Council (Elect 2)

• Michael Bohannon

• Rickie Fox

• Jason Levenhagen (I)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• James O’Leary (I)

Fairfax

Mayor

• Jo Ann Beer

• Bernie Frieden (I)

City Council (Elect 2)

• George Bohren

• Michael Daly (I)

• Katherine Pacha

Marion

Mayor

• Nick AbouAssaly (I)

• Mary Lou Pazour

City Council At-Large

• Paul Draper (I)

• Grant Harper

City Council Ward 1

• Colette Atkins (I)

• Dwight Hogan

City Council Ward 3

• Will Brandt (I)

• Mikael Tope

Mount Vernon

City Council (Elect 3)

• Johnathon Brinson

• Debra Herrmann (I)

• Scott Rose (I)

• Thomas Wieseler (I)

Robins

City Council (Elect 3)

• Marilyn Cook (I)

• Dave Franzman

• Roger Overbeck (I)

• Dick Pilcher (I)

Walford

Mayor

• Jesse Bergmeier

• William Voss (I)

City Council (Elect 3)

• Jo Ellen Carter

• Matt Greiner

• Tammy Horak

• Jeffrel Pottebaum

• Adam Schmidt