Janice Weiner, Laura Bergus win Iowa City Council seats

IOWA CITY — An attorney and former diplomat will join the Iowa City Council in 2020, giving the governing body a female majority.

Iowa City attorney Laura Bergus, 38; and Janice Weiner, 61, a former U.S. diplomat, were the top vote-getters in a three-way race for two at-large seats on the Iowa City Council. The pair edged out Megan Alter, a manager in test development at ACT.

Weiner and Bergus replace Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton and Rockne Cole, who both announced earlier this year that they would not seek reelection. One of the first orders of business for the new councilors will be to select Iowa City’s next mayor.

As members of the council, Weiner and Bergus will have a hand in shaping several large issues facing the city in 2020. Among them are Iowa City’s response to legislation banning cities from using or adopting rental caps, which resulted in a 10-month moratorium on issuing new rental permits; a large study of the city’s transit system and ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the city as part of the council’s goals to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Incumbents John Thomas and Pauline Taylor were also reelected Tuesday night. They ran uncontested in their respective districts.

City Clerk Kellie Fruehling said the new council members will be sworn in sometime before Jan. 1, 2020. The new council will convene for the first time for a special formal meeting the morning of Jan. 2. During that meeting, councilors will be assigned to committees and a new mayor will be chosen.

City councilors, who serve four-year terms, will make $11,960 in 2020. Whoever is selected mayor will earn $14,950.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com