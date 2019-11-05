Election results: School elections in Iowa City, other districts in Johnson County

Check back here after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for election results in school elections for Iowa City Community School Board and other school districts in Johnson County. Some results may take longer to appear depending on how fast numbers are reported, but The Gazette staff will be updating as often as possible. Early results should be available around 8:20 p.m.

• Just the FAQs: What you need to know to vote in Tuesday’s city and school elections

• Iowa City schools: Meet the candidates running for ICCSD school board

• Iowa City Council vote: What to know about Iowa City elections

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot in school elections across Johnson County. A candidate with (I) next to their name indicates they are an incumbent.

Iowa City Community School District

School District (Elect 4)

• Charlie Eastham

• Shawn Eyestone

• Paul Roesler

• Michael Tilley

• Julie VanDyke

• Stephanie VanHousen

• Lisa C. Williams

Clear Creek Amana School District

School District (Elect 2)

• Bryan Hosford

• Matt McAreavy

• Eileen Schmidt

• Penny Schnedler

Public Measure MB: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of • Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Clear Creek Amana School District.

• Yes:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• No:

Lone Tree Community School District

School Board (Elect 2)

• Richard Burr

• Brandon David Dix

• Joseph Williams

• Joel Yedlik

Solon Community School District

Director At-Large (Elect 2)

• Adam Haluska (I)

• Lauren O’Neil

• Carlos Orega

• Jennifer Stahle

• Seth Wear

• Jami Wolf