Election results: School elections in Iowa City, other districts in Johnson County

Check back here after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday

A voter leaves the polling place after voting in the school board election at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015. (File photo/The Gazette)
Check back here after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for election results in school elections for Iowa City Community School Board and other school districts in Johnson County. Some results may take longer to appear depending on how fast numbers are reported, but The Gazette staff will be updating as often as possible. Early results should be available around 8:20 p.m.

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot in school elections across Johnson County. A candidate with (I) next to their name indicates they are an incumbent.

Iowa City Community School District

School District (Elect 4)

Charlie Eastham

Shawn Eyestone

Paul Roesler

Michael Tilley

Julie VanDyke

Stephanie VanHousen

Lisa C. Williams

Clear Creek Amana School District

School District (Elect 2)

Bryan Hosford

Matt McAreavy

Eileen Schmidt

Penny Schnedler

Public Measure MB: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Clear Creek Amana School District.

• Yes:

• No:

Lone Tree Community School District

School Board (Elect 2)

Richard Burr

Brandon David Dix

Joseph Williams

Joel Yedlik

Solon Community School District

Director At-Large (Elect 2)

Adam Haluska (I)

Lauren O’Neil

Carlos Orega

Jennifer Stahle

Seth Wear

Jami Wolf

