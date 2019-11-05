Election results: School elections in Cedar Rapids, Marion, other Linn County districts

Check back here after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for election results in school elections in Cedar Rapids, Marion and elsewhere in Linn County. Some results may take longer to appear depending on how fast numbers are reported by cities, but The Gazette staff will be updating as often as possible. Early results should be available around 8:20 p.m.

• Just the FAQs: What you need to know to vote in Tuesday’s city and school elections

• Cedar Rapids city vote: What you should know about Cedar Rapids city elections

• Marion city vote: What to know about Marion city elections

Looking for city election results? Check here for results for city elections across Linn County.

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot in school elections across Linn County. A candidate with (I) next to their name indicates they are an incumbent.

Cedar Rapids Community School District

Director District 4

• Rafael Jacobo

• Dexter Merschbrock

Director At-Large (Elect 2)

• Maurice Davis

• Cindy Garlock

• Janelle Lund

• Joseph Miller

• Jennifer Neumann

Public Measure E: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Cedar Rapids Community School District?

• Yes:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• No:

Center Point-Urbana Community School District

Director At-Large

• Cory Vaupel

• Don Westendorf

Public Measure F: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Center Point-Urbana Community School District?

• Yes:

• No:

Central City Community School District

Director At-Large (Elect 2)

• Paula Kounse

• Leanna Palmer (I)

• Gina Smith Stewart

College Community School District

Director At-Large

• Douglas Gustafson

• Greg Kelsey

Public Measure G: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the College Community School District?

• Yes:

• No:

Linn-Mar Community School District

Director At-Large (Elect 4)

• Barry Buchholz

• Bob Gabel

• Brittania Morey

• Sondra Nelson (I)

• Clark Weaver (I)

• Jeffrey Wisdo

• LaSheila Yates

Public Measure H: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Linn-Mar Community School District?

• Yes:

• No:

Lisbon Community School District

Director At-Large (Elect 3)

• Jennifer Caspers

• John Prasil

• Abbe Stensland (I)

• Chad Wollum

Marion Independent School District

Public Measure I: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Marion Independent School District?

• Yes:

• No:

Mount Vernon Community School District

Public Measure J: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Mount Vernon Community School District?

• Yes:

• No:

Springville Community School District

Director At-Large (Elect 3)

• Melissa Barker

• Amy Hosek

• Patrick Hoyt Jr.

• Albert Martin

• Shawnna Ripple

Director At-Large, to fill vacancy

• Leisa Breitfelder