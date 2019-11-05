Election results: School elections in Cedar Rapids, Marion, other Linn County districts

Check back here after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for election results in school elections in Cedar Rapids, Marion and elsewhere in Linn County. Some results may take longer to appear depending on how fast numbers are reported by cities, but The Gazette staff will be updating as often as possible. Early results should be available around 8:20 p.m.
Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot in school elections across Linn County. A candidate with (I) next to their name indicates they are an incumbent.
Cedar Rapids Community School District
Director District 4
• Rafael Jacobo
• Dexter Merschbrock
Director At-Large (Elect 2)
• Maurice Davis
• Cindy Garlock
• Janelle Lund
• Joseph Miller
• Jennifer Neumann
Public Measure E: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Cedar Rapids Community School District?
• Yes:
• No:
Center Point-Urbana Community School District
Director At-Large
• Cory Vaupel
• Don Westendorf
Public Measure F: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Center Point-Urbana Community School District?
• Yes:
• No:
Central City Community School District
Director At-Large (Elect 2)
• Paula Kounse
• Leanna Palmer (I)
• Gina Smith Stewart
College Community School District
Director At-Large
• Douglas Gustafson
• Greg Kelsey
Public Measure G: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the College Community School District?
• Yes:
• No:
Linn-Mar Community School District
Director At-Large (Elect 4)
• Barry Buchholz
• Bob Gabel
• Brittania Morey
• Sondra Nelson (I)
• Clark Weaver (I)
• Jeffrey Wisdo
• LaSheila Yates
Public Measure H: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Linn-Mar Community School District?
• Yes:
• No:
Lisbon Community School District
Director At-Large (Elect 3)
• Jennifer Caspers
• John Prasil
• Abbe Stensland (I)
• Chad Wollum
Marion Independent School District
Public Measure I: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Marion Independent School District?
• Yes:
• No:
Mount Vernon Community School District
Public Measure J: To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Mount Vernon Community School District?
• Yes:
• No:
Springville Community School District
Director At-Large (Elect 3)
• Melissa Barker
• Amy Hosek
• Patrick Hoyt Jr.
• Albert Martin
• Shawnna Ripple
Director At-Large, to fill vacancy
• Leisa Breitfelder