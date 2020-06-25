K-12 schools should not require face masks, Iowa Department of Education reopening guidance says

The Iowa Department of Education released guidance Thursday for reopening the state’s K-12 schools that, in part, discouraged requiring face masks for students and staff or conducting health screenings when they return to schools.

The guidance outlined 10 health and safety requirements for public school districts and accredited private schools when they reopen.

School facilities have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, though voluntary summer activities and some sports were allowed to resume this month.

All school activities may resume July 1, according to the guidance. In addition to not requiring, but allowing, facial coverings and not implementing health screenings, the department recommended:

• sick staff and students stay home

• teaching and reinforcing hand washing or, if soap is not available, teaching the use of hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content

• Protecting the confidentiality of staff and students “in their personal health who may or may not wear a face covering”

• providing the appropriate personal protective equipment and training for staff whose duties put them at medium- to high-risk of exposure to COVID-19

• indicating, should districts require more than what department guidance outlines, that those measures are a local decision and that those decisions be made in consultation with public health officials and legal counsel

• implementing preventive health changes if a student or staff member becomes sick, given that “schools may not be able to guarantee that physical distancing can be met in all school settings throughout the entire school day, during school activities, or with transportation”

• posting signs about how to stop the spread of illness

• having a framework for routine cleaning practices of facilities, including high-touch surface areas and buses

If schools receive reports of a student or staff member who has contracted COVID-19, the guidance recommends officials maintain confidentiality of those reports and contact their local public health agency directly. The agency may then require contact tracing and self-isolation measures.

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek, who represents the state’s largest teachers’ union, said in a Thursday statement he was “deeply disappointed” in the guidance.

“The Iowa Department of Education’s reopening guidance is inconsistent with CDC Guidance, common sense and good public policy and we cannot recommend support,” Beranek said in a statement.

The guidance does not address whether schools will reopen next school year in-person in facilities, in a distanced, virtual format or in a hybrid of the two.

That decision will be left to individual districts, the department’s Bureau Chief for School Improvement Amy Williamson said, and the state expects the upcoming back-to-school season will vary based on local contexts.

“In some ways, that is liberating for local decision-makers to be able to determine what’s best for them,” Williamson said. “In some ways, it’s not satisfying because you’d like someone to tell you, ‘here are the conditions under which a hybrid model is appropriate, here are the conditions under which it’s appropriate to have kids in the building, or to move to your continuous (distanced) model.’”

Public school districts and accredited private schools are required to submit Return to Learn plans, accounting for distanced, in-person and hybrid scenarios, to the department by July 1.

School boards are authorized, in a governor-proclaimed public health disaster, to close a district due to a coronavirus outbreak in a school. Those closure decisions, according to Thursday’s guidance, will be made at the local level.

