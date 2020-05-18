CORONAVIRUS

Rare disease linked to coronavirus in children found in Eastern Iowa

Inflammatory disease now a mandatory reportable illness, state officials announce

State Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati speaks as Gov. Kim Reynolds (right) looks on, during a news conf
State Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati speaks as Gov. Kim Reynolds (right) looks on, during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
A rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 illness in children is now a mandatory reportable illness to state public health officials, after two potential cases were reported in Eastern Iowa, state officials confirmed Monday.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, confirmed during Monday morning’s daily news briefing that state officials received reports of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents on Friday afternoon.

Both patients currently are stable, Pedati said.

No other details of these potential cases were released.

“We’re working with medical and local public health providers to gather more information,” Pedati said.

Both the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization issued news briefs about the syndrome on Friday, calling on federal, state and local public health agencies to collect data on the condition to help officials better understand its affects.

On Monday, Pedati announced it was now mandatory for medical providers and local public health departments to report cases of this new syndrome to the state public health department.

“Like so many things with this response, this is an example of a place where we need to learn more,” Pedati said. “In order to help do that, (Iowa Department of Public Health) Director (Gerd) Clabaugh and myself have made this disease a mandatory reportable condition here in the state of Iowa. This allows us to receive these reports from clinicians and public health professionals and allow them to gather more information and better understand this condition and how we can manage it.”

Also known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or PMIS, it is a rare, potentially deadly syndrome that has appeared in hundreds of children across the country who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

According to the New York City Health Department, where the condition has become prevalent, PMIS causes conditions with the heart and other organs that require care in the intensive care unit.

The syndrome has been compared to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, another rare childhood inflammatory condition that presents with similar symptoms.

“These two syndromes appear similar in that they both seem to cause what we call post-infectious inflammation, meaning that several weeks after a likely infection, people might develop signs of inflammation throughout the body,” said Pedati over video during the governor’s briefing.

“We do think this is a new condition distinct from Kawasaki disease,” she added.

Though state officials did not report the appearance of this mysterious illness in Iowa during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Friday coronavirus briefing, reports from other media outlets on that day indicate a Polk County medical group had seen a case of multisystem inflammatory disorder in a young Iowan this past week.

KCCI Radio first reported that the Polk County Pediatric Medical Collaborative was informed Friday afternoon of the first pediatric patient, who lived “in Eastern Iowa.”

According to a survey conducted by ABC News, health officials in 20 states and Washington, D.C., are investigating at least 200 confirmed or suspected cases of the syndrome in children thought to have been affected by COVID-19.

In New York, at least three children have died and more than 100 cases are being monitored, the state health department said.

It’s unclear how this condition will affect dates for reopening schools, but Pedati stated public health officials will continue to collaborate with other entities as they gather more information and learn more about this rare condition. In the meantime, officials ask families and their children to continue practicing social distancing, frequent hand-washing and taking other steps to prevent an infection of COVID-19.

Symptoms of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents include:

• Persistent fever

• Conjunctivitis, or pink eye

• Rash

• Enlarged lymph nodes

• Swollen hands or feet

• Abdominal pain without explanation

• Vomiting and/or diarrhea

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
