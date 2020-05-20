Gov. Kim Reynolds gives Iowa high school baseball, softball season green light

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that Iowa school activities will reopen June 1.

That includes high school baseball and softball.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union were set to “issue a decision and further guidance” about summer sports sometime after Reynolds’ announcement.

“The IHSAA and IGHSAU continue to plan for a return to play as soon as it is possible in a safe and responsible manner,” a statement on the associations’ websites reads. “Discussions with member schools, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and NFHS are essential in determining when and how upcoming activities may proceed.

“Our student-athletes want to return to action and we want to be able to provide opportunities for them to participate safely. We are reviewing numerous COVID-19 considerations and protocols so that a final decision can be made regarding this summer’s baseball and softball seasons.

“Guiding principles for the IHSAA and IGHSAU through this process:

• Keeping health and safety of participants, coaches, officials, administrators, and spectators as the top priority.

• Working with the Department of Education, Department of Public Health, and other state officials on sport requirements and scheduling within the recommendations for schools and school facilities.

• Developing practical guidelines and protocols for baseball and softball events (practices, workouts, games, postseason).”

More to come.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com