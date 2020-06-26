A day after saying masks shouldn't be required in Iowa schools, department says guidance needs 'clarification'

A day after issuing guidance that discouraged requiring face masks for students if schools reopen, the Iowa Department of Education on Friday released a new statement saying the guidance “needs further clarification.”

The department said more information will be released in the “near future,” though it reiterated that the department does not recommend that masks be required.

The Department of Education, in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Public Health, released recommendations on Thursday meant to provide guidance for reopening schools, which included the guidance on masks, saying that no new information would be published unless public health conditions change.

But Friday’s statement came after public backlash of the guidance, including the state’s largest teachers union, the Iowa State Education Association, saying it did not support the policy.

Friday’s statement from the department also reiterates that school districts can decide to require masks, even though the department and the Department of Public Health do not recommend setting a policy.

“We recognize that face masks can be an important tool to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” the department said Friday. “The Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health do not recommend that districts and non-public schools require masks for all students and staff because of the considerable implications for such a policy. However, schools may decide to require masks based on their individual situations and data.”

Friday’s statement did not specify when the clarification on the guidance would be released.

Gov. Kim Reynolds closed Iowa schools on March 15 in response to the coronavirus outbreak and announced on April 17 that they would be closed for the rest of the school year. The governor and Department of Education have not announced if schools will reopen for the 2020-2021 school year this fall.

As of Friday, more than 27,550 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data, and 701 have died because of it.