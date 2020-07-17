BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Kim Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when school year begins

Proclamation comes days after Iowa City Schools decides on virtual-only learning

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tues
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
VAN METER — Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign a proclamation directing all public school districts and private schools in the state to prepare to resume face-to-face education when the school year begins, she said Friday.

“The expectation is, especially with core subjects, that over 50 percent of those subjects be offered in the school building,” Reynolds said during a news conference in Van Meter.

Most schools across Iowa are set to start the 2020-2021 school year in late August. They have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Iowa and across the United States, cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

Individual school districts have been creating their own plans for resuming instruction next month. The Iowa City Community School Board voted this week to delay reopening school buildings until October at the earliest.

“As we prepare to return to face-to-face learning in the fall, some plans will need adjustments,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

