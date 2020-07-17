Iowa tops 800 coronavirus cases for second straight day

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa reached over 800 for the second 24-hour period in a row.

The state reported 802 positive COVID-19 cases of 8,469 test results in a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday. That’s the second-most the state has recorded since the coronavirus was first confirmed in the state in March, just under Thursday’s record high number of cases according to state data.

Five new coronavirus deaths were reported by the state, including one in Johnson County, bringing that county’s total to nine, and one in Linn County, bringing its death toll to 85.

According to a document from the White House Coronavirus Task Force first reported on by the Center for Public Integrity, 47 of Iowa’s counties should require face masks in public due to higher rates of coronavirus spread.

Both Linn and Johnson counties reported more new daily coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period than their seven-day rolling average. Johnson County reported 39 new cases and Linn County reported 38, above their seven-day averages of 31 and 15 respectively.

The seven-day rolling average is the average number of positive coronavirus cases in the county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette every day with the new data.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases continued trending up and are above 200 for the first time since June 13, when 203 Iowans were hospitalized.

No new long-term care outbreaks were reported by the state.

Double-digit increases or more

1. Polk County: 204

2. Scott County: 49

3. Black Hawk County: 48

4. Dubuque County: 40

5. Johnson County: 39

6. Linn County: 38

7. Dallas County: 31

8. Woodbury County: 27

9. Marshall County: 23

10. Warren County: 23

11. Pottawattamie County: 19

12. Story County: 12

13. Webster County: 12

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk County: 8,075

2. Woodbury County: 3,418

3. Black Hawk County: 2,644

4. Buena Vista County: 1,748

5. Johnson County: 1,597

6. Linn County: 1,513

7. Dallas County: 1,493

8. Scott County: 1,243

9. Marshall County: 1,154

10. Dubuque County: 1,129

