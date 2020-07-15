Iowa City students, staff will not return to school buildings until at least October

IOWA CITY — Students and staff in the Iowa City Community School District will not return to in-person classes when the school year begins next month, the school board decided unanimously Tuesday.

Face-to-face learning will not resume until at least Oct. 6, according to the district.

The board met virtually to discuss various models for the coming school year, which begins Aug. 24, including a modified in-person model and a hybrid of face-to-face and online learning.

They ultimately decided virtual learning was the safest way forward for classes to resume as the coronavirus continues its spread in Iowa.

More than 36,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, according to state data reported Tuesday, and the novel coronavirus had a 6.2 percent daily infection rate.

“With the current status of the pandemic in Johnson County, we do not feel that it is safe to bring our students and staff back to campus at this time,” Iowa City Schools spokeswoman Kristin Pedersen said in a news release Wednesday.

The Iowa City district, Iowa’s fifth-largest, educates some 14,000 students.

While the district will begin in an off-site model, officials will monitor COVID-19 in the community and will release a document outlining potential transition dates to in-person learning.

“It is disheartening that the year will not begin with students in our schools, but health and safety continue to dictate that we begin with off-site learning,” according to the release. “With the goal of bringing students back on-site when conditions allow for this to safely happen.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

When schools across the state first closed in mid-March, districts raced to provide online learning, to varying degrees of success.

“In the spring, you saw the District turn quickly and provide emergency learning,” the release stated. “This fall you will see true online learning.”

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com