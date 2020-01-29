After week of gun violence, some Kennedy High students walk out

CEDAR RAPIDS — Dozens of students left their classes Wednesday morning to march through Kennedy High School’s south parking lot to a church across the street — the path police say an armed robber took Monday.

Jovon Ellis, 18, is accused of approaching the school parking lot from Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, displaying a handgun to an 18-year-old student and stealing her cellphone.

The robbery was one of three gun incidents involving young adults and teenagers in Cedar Rapids in less than a week.

Andrew Gaston, an 18-year-old Metro Alternative High student, was shot to death Friday night. On Tuesday, Jose Millan Ramirez, 22, was shot and killed. Both killings happened on the northeast side of town.

To teenagers who walked out of class Wednesday, the incidents were another reason to call for an end to gun violence and gun control legislation.

“It’s a problem,” Lindsay Matus, 17, said. “Even in this past month we’ve had plenty of incidents with guns that could have been prevented.”

“Especially this week in CR has been crazy,” Deante Powe, 17, added. “One (shooting) happened right down the street from mine, so that was kind of spooky.”

Organizing students addressed their peers outside around 9:30 a.m. and passed out voter registration forms.

“I’m here to say we deserve better. On Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., I sat in the Kennedy orchestra room,” said Noah Loehr, 17, adding other students still were on campus for other extracurricular activities. “ ... Little did we know an armed gunman was among us on campus.”

Security camera footage showed the armed robber left campus after the incident, according to a message from Principal Jason Kline sent to families Monday.

Students who marched Wednesday were away from class for about 30 minutes. As they walked, their chants echoed back to Kennedy’s front doors.

“Gun violence has led to many young deaths in Cedar Rapids in only the past week,” Raafa Elsheikh, 17, said. “ ... This is a fight so that school can once again become about learning, because the only thing I should be worried about when I go to school is my math test, not my life.”

