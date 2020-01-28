22-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting Tuesday in northeast Cedar Rapids has left one person dead.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. to Ashton Place Apartments near 634 Ashton Place NE for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was transported to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s with critical injuries. He died a short time later, police said.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Based on their preliminary investigation, the police department said the shooting does not appear to be random. Police also declined to answer whether Tuesday’s shooting is connected to Friday night’s homicide that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Andrew Gaston, a Metro High School student.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s shooting is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME or text CRIMES (274637).

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com