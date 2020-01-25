Man shot to death outside Cedar Rapids apartments

CEDAR RAPIDS — One man was killed and a teenager was injured in a Friday night shooting in a northeast quadrant neighborhood, according to Cedar Rapids police.

Police responded about 11:48 p.m. Friday to the 3200 block of Agin Court NE, an area of apartments just south of Blairs Ferry Road, after receiving several reports of a fight and gunshots.

In a parking lot, officers found two people with gunshot wounds, according to public safety spokesman Greg Buelow. Both were taken to the hospital.

Andrew Dontae Gaston, 18, died early Saturday at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital.

An unnamed 16-year-old male suffered what police described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police did not announce any arrest and said there was an active investigation.

“Based on the preliminary information, this appears to be a targeted incident,” Buelow said in the statement.

Police asked that anyone with information about the crime contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME, or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.