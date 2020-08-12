Iowa storm updates: Latest info on power outages, cleanup in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas, Aug. 12

Here are the latest updates on storm cleanup, power outages and more in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas for Wednesday, Aug. 12. Gazette staff will continue to update this article as information is available throughout the day. For Tuesday's updates, click here.

Some power restored in NE Cedar Rapids

Power has been restored to parts of northeast Cedar Rapids, police said on social media early Wednesday.

"Power has been restored for now to a section of NE Cedar Rapids, to include the Lindale, Collins Aerospace, and Target NE area. Power has also been restored to a portion of downtown,"the Cedar Rapids Police Department posted on Facebook.

Utility crews are continuing to work to restore power in the city, though officials said Tuesday it could take several days.

Cedar Rapids curfew in effect, transit suspended

A nightly curfew is in effect indefinitely from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Cedar Rapids as crews continue to work to restore power and clear debris. Transit service also has been suspended until further notice, according to the city.

