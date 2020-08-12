CORONAVIRUS

Test Iowa sites reopen Wednesday after sustaining storm damage

Appointments will be honored after three sites in Eastern, Central Iowa closed this week

Workers at the Test Iowa site at Epic Health & Wellness on Cedar Cross Rd., test for COVID-19, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (
Workers at the Test Iowa site at Epic Health & Wellness on Cedar Cross Rd., test for COVID-19, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Dave Kettering/Dubuque Telegraph Herald)
02:22PM | Wed, August 12, 2020

Test Iowa sites in Central and Eastern Iowa damaged during Monday’s storm reopened Wednesday afternoon, state officials announced.

The sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Marshalltown reopened for testing between 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Regular testing hours, which are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., will resume Thursday.

These Test Iowa locations sustained severe damage due to weather conditions across the state this week, forcing the sites to close.

State officials announced that Test Iowa will honor appointments for those who scheduled tests at the impacted sites earlier this week. They are not required to reschedule their appointments.

“Test Iowa staff are ready to accommodate all appointments and ensure that Iowans who were scheduled are tested as soon as possible,” state officials said in a news release.

Those who are unable to keep their test appointments due to storm-related conflicts also will be able to seek out a test at a later time.

At their convenience, Iowans should bring the QR code from Test Iowa to any of the 8 drive-through sites throughout the state. The sites — located in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Marshalltown, Storm Lake, Waterloo and West Des Moines — are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

