Where to get food, water in Cedar Rapids being distributed after storm

Here are the latest updates on food distribution in the Cedar Rapids area for Thursday, Aug. 13. We'll update as new information is available. For other storm updates, click here.

Updated at 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee providing free snacks, water in Cedar Rapids neighborhoods

In response to severe storm damage across Iowa earlier this week, Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that it will donate snacks and beverages to residents in need across the Cedar Rapids area.

Hy-Vee semi-trailers and the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be in the Cedar Rapids area on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be providing beverages and snacks as it navigates Cedar Rapids area neighborhoods to help with recovery efforts both days. In addition, the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be making stops throughout neighborhoods allowing residents without power the ability to charge their mobile phones.

• 11 a.m.: Oakhill Jackson neighborhood

• 12 p.m.: Taylor Neighborhood, near Taylor Elementary

• 2 p.m.: LADD Library

• 4 p.m.: Marion Village

Hy-Vee will be providing water and food distribution at the following locations throughout the community today:



In addition, Hy-Vee and HACAP have partnered for a contactless drive thru giveaway on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. or until supplies last. Hy-Vee is donating $68,000 in products, which includes more than 140,000 bottles of water and a combination of more than 80,000 protein bars and granola bars.

Fleet Farm distributing free water in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Fleet Farm employees will be distributing a full semi-truck of water bottles to storm victims in need of fresh drinking water starting 9 a.m. Thursday until supply runs out. Where: Parking lot of Cedar Rapids Fleet Farm store, 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd., Cedar Rapids.

