IOWA DERECHO 2020

Where to get food, water in Cedar Rapids being distributed after storm

Damage from the derecho storm on August 10th is seen in an aerial photograph in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Damage from the derecho storm on August 10th is seen in an aerial photograph in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. (Stephen Mally/Freelance)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

10:55AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Family of 8 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, left car on to char ...

10:22AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Still no power for 81% of Linn County residents three days after derec ...

09:19AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Iowa colleges, universities continue storm-damage assessment as delays ...

07:59AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Derecho 'bull's-eye' flattens Iowa cornfields
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Here are the latest updates on food distribution in the Cedar Rapids area for Thursday, Aug. 13. We'll update as new information is available. For other storm updates, click here.  

Updated at 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee providing free snacks, water in Cedar Rapids neighborhoods

In response to severe storm damage across Iowa earlier this week, Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that it will donate snacks and beverages to residents in need across the Cedar Rapids area.

Hy-Vee semi-trailers and the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be in the Cedar Rapids area on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be providing beverages and snacks as it navigates Cedar Rapids area neighborhoods to help with recovery efforts both days. In addition, the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be making stops throughout neighborhoods allowing residents without power the ability to charge their mobile phones. 

• 11 a.m.: Oakhill Jackson neighborhood
• 12 p.m.: Taylor Neighborhood, near Taylor Elementary
• 2 p.m.: LADD Library
• 4 p.m.: Marion Village

 

In addition, Hy-Vee and HACAP have partnered for a contactless drive thru giveaway on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. or until supplies last. Hy-Vee is donating $68,000 in products, which includes more than 140,000 bottles of water and a combination of more than 80,000 protein bars and granola bars. 

— news release

Fleet Farm distributing free water in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Fleet Farm employees will be distributing a full semi-truck of water bottles to storm victims in need of fresh drinking water starting 9 a.m. Thursday until supply runs out. Where: Parking lot of Cedar Rapids Fleet Farm store, 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd., Cedar Rapids.

— news release

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

10:55AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Family of 8 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, left car on to char ...

10:22AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Still no power for 81% of Linn County residents three days after derec ...

09:19AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Iowa colleges, universities continue storm-damage assessment as delays ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Family of 8 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, left car on to charge phones

Still no power for 81% of Linn County residents three days after derecho storm

Iowa colleges, universities continue storm-damage assessment as delays mount

Derecho 'bull's-eye' flattens Iowa cornfields

First it was the 'land hurricane,' then their house was on fire, and the neighbors' homes, too

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa storm updates: Latest on cleanup, food distribution, outages in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas, Aug. 13

Storm evokes trauma of 2008 floods in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids will delay school start, though date uncertain

Photos: Cleanup from Iowa storm continues Wednesday

Trending