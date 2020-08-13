Iowa storm updates: Latest on cleanup, food distribution, outages in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas, Aug. 13

Here are the latest updates on food distribution, cleanup, power outages and more in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas for Thursday, Aug. 12. Gazette staff will continue to update this article as information is available throughout the day. For Wednesday's updates, click here.

Scroll down for updates on food distribution.

About 5,000 still without power in Iowa City; Summit St. reopens

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, about 5,000 Iowa City residents still were without power after Monday’s storm, Iowa City reported.

Iowa City’s Summit Street between Court and Bowery streets reopened Thursday morning after crews cleared downed power lines and trees.

Some major roads still are closed. These include Muscatine Avenue between Dearborn Street and Seventh Avenue and Dodge Street between Burlington and Bowery streets.

Some areas may take additional days to clear because the city must wait for MidAmerican Energy to ensure the area is safe for cleanup crews, the city reported.

More information about power outages can be found at MidAmerican's Outage Watch webpage.

— Erin Jordan

Hy-Vee providing free snacks, water in Cedar Rapids neighborhoods

In response to severe storm damage across Iowa earlier this week, Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that it will donate snacks and beverages to residents in need across the Cedar Rapids area.

Hy-Vee semi-trailers and the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be in the Cedar Rapids area on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be providing beverages and snacks as it navigates Cedar Rapids area neighborhoods to help with recovery efforts both days. In addition, the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be making stops throughout neighborhoods allowing residents without power the ability to charge their mobile phones.

• 11 a.m.: Oakhill Jackson neighborhood

• 12 p.m.: Taylor Neighborhood, near Taylor Elementary

• 2 p.m.: LADD Library

• 4 p.m.: Marion Village

Hy-Vee will be providing water and food distribution at the following locations throughout the community today:



11 a.m. - Oakhill Jackson neighborhood

12 p.m. - Taylor Neighborhood, near Taylor Elementary

2 p.m. - LADD Library

4 p.m. - Marion Village — City of Cedar Rapids (@CityofCRiowa) August 13, 2020

In addition, Hy-Vee and HACAP have partnered for a contactless drive thru giveaway on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. or until supplies last. Hy-Vee is donating $68,000 in products, which includes more than 140,000 bottles of water and a combination of more than 80,000 protein bars and granola bars.

— news release

Fleet Farm distributing free water in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Fleet Farm employees will be distributing a full semi-truck of water bottles to storm victims in need of fresh drinking water starting 9 a.m. Thursday until supply runs out. Where: Parking lot of Cedar Rapids Fleet Farm store, 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd., Cedar Rapids.

— news release

City broadcasting updates daily on local radio

City information will be broadcast daily on Z102.9 at 7:30 a.m. and WMT 600 AM at 7:10 a.m. and rebroadcast at 8:35 a.m.

Cedar Rapids curfew still in effect, transit suspended

A nightly curfew continues to be in place in Cedar Rapids from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., though it does not apply to people traveling to and from work. City transit service is also suspended indefinitely.