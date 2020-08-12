Over 120,000 still without power in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas, though some restored

Over 120,000 residents in Linn and Johnson counties are still without power Wednesday morning, two days after a derecho bringing high winds ravaged Eastern Iowa.

Spokespeople from each utility company have previously said for customers to expect extended outages that could last several days for some customers. Multiple companies, like MidAmerican have turned to bringing in other crews to help restore power, starting with areas of “critical need.”

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the majority of Alliant Energy’s customers in the area were still without power. 86,931 of Alliant’s 97,603 Linn County customers were still out of power. In Johnson County 3,935 of 9,827 customers were without power.

Power was restored to parts of northeast Cedar Rapids, police said on social media early Wednesday.

“Power has been restored for now to a section of NE Cedar Rapids, to include the Lindale, Collins Aerospace, and Target NE area. Power has also been restored to a portion of downtown,” the Cedar Rapids Police Department posted on Facebook.

MidAmerican Energy Company has 12,817 of its 47,836 Johnson County customers without power on Wednesday morning.

Almost half of Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative’s customers were without power as well. 16,504 of its 29,880 customers in Linn and Johnson counties were without power still on Wednesday morning.

All companies continue to ask residents to stay away from down power lines.

Internet service providers Mediacom and ImOn are still prepping to restore services as well to area residents. Both companies have to wait for utility companies to restore power before they can fully get to work.

“We follow commercial tower so the first step is to get commercial tower restored. Our technicians are doing the work now to get ready and go in and do what we do,” Lisa Rhatigan, vice president of marketing for ImOn said on Wednesday morning.

Rhatigan said there is currently no timeline estimate to restore internet in the area due to different estimates on power restoration.

“The best we’ve heard is a few to several days,” she said. “Our team is on it and we’re working to be ready and that’s all we know at this point.”

Mediacom spokeswoman Phyllis Peters said on Tuesday over 200,000 customers are without service in Iowa excluding Dubuque and Quad Cities areas.

The company also needs electric utilities to restore power first.

Mediacom’s fiber line connecting Cedar Rapids and Vinton was damaged Peters said. Once electricity come back, most customer’s internet service will resume. The three major cuts in the fiber network near Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Vinton means some Mediacom Customers still will not have internet after their power is restored.

