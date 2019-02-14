Iowa state wrestling 2019: Thursday's live updates, stream, schedule, results

The traditional Iowa high school state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with first-round action in all three classes. This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest updates, results and coverage.

State wrestling 2019

Thursday’s state wrestling schedule

9 a.m. — 3A first round & first round consolations

1:30 p.m. — 1A first round & first round consolations

6 p.m. — 2A first round and first round consolations

Thursday’s Gazette area matches

CLASS 3A

106 first round

No. 3 Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High) vs. Jackson Helmkamp (Ankeny Centennial)

No. 6 Brandon O’Brien (Linn-Mar) vs. Kyle Anderson (Southeast Polk)

No. 1 Trever Anderson (Ankeny) vs. Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West)

Niyo Gady (Marion) vs. No. 7 Ryder Downey (Indianola)

113 first round

No. 9 Dawson Biermann (Western Dubuque) vs. No. 7 Jakey Penrith (Cedar Falls)

No. 3 Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie) vs. Mason Allen (Council Bluffs Jefferson)

120 first round

No. 1 Cullan Schriever (Mason City) vs. No. 9 Kael Scranton (Clear Creek Amana)

Jake McLeod (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) vs. No. 4 Aiden Evans (Bettendorf)

No. 2 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) vs. Cael Bredar (North Scott)

No. 8 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) vs. Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar)

126 first round

Noah Blubaugh (Ankeny Centennial) vs. Keaton Speicher (Iowa City West)

No. 3 Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-Shell Rock) vs. Ty Pfiffner (Cedar Rapids Kennedy)

Sam Stevens (Clear Creek Amana) vs. No. 7 Matthew Jordan (Des Moines East)

Joe Foreman (Cedar Rapids Washington) vs. No. 2 Nick Oldham (West Des Moines Valley)

132 first round

No. 2 Conrad Braswell (Cedar Rapids Prairie) vs. Samuel Gisaya (Linn-Mar)

No. 8 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier) vs. No. 9 Duncan Delzell (Burlington)

138 first round

No. 8 Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) vs. No. 6 Ian Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock)

Johnny Washburn (Cedar Rapids Prairie) vs. No. 4 Drevon Ross (Fort Dodge)

No. 2 Cody Anderson (Waukee) vs. Braden Garringer (Marion)

James Edwards (Johnston) vs. Dylan Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy)

145 first round

No. 6 Noah Cunningham (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) vs. No. 10 Nathan Wallace (Mount Pleasant)

No. 7 Andrew Rohret (Clear Creek Amana) vs. Vincent Vass (Ottumwa)

Patrick Chambers (Cedar Rapids Xavier) vs. No. 9 Nick Bonanno (Indianola)

152 first round

Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar) vs. Jake Francksen-Small (Le Mars)

No. 9 Elijah Demmer (Western Dubuque) vs. No. 3 Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock)

No. 6 Kyle Hefley (Iowa City High) vs. Julius Boimah (Waterloo West)

No. 4 Mason Seifried (Waukee) vs. Justis Kruse (Cedar Rapids Prairie)

160 first round

No. 3 Ryker Kurimski (Western Dubuque) vs. Lincoln Willett (Cedar Falls)

Colton LaGrange (Cedar Rapids Prairie) vs. No. 2 Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-Shell Rock)

170 first round

No. 5 Jake Hosch (Western Dubuque) vs. No. 10 Brennan Meacham (Indianola)

Joe Ring (Iowa City High) vs. No. 3 Blake Underwood (West Des Moines Valley)

Tristen Duncan (Norwalk) vs. No. 8 Ashton Barker (Iowa City Liberty)

182 first round

No. 1 Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar) vs. Brennan Broders (Muscatine)

No. 7 Will Hoeft (Iowa City West) vs. Ryan Cook (Cedar Rapids Xavier)

Logan Andeway (Cedar Rapids Prairie) vs. No. 5 Matthew Scott (Des Moines East)

Griffin Gammell (Waukee) vs. No. 2 Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque)

195 first round

No. 5 Cade Parker (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) vs. Cole Rathjen (Ankeny)

No. 3 Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie) vs. Brenden Burton (Waterloo West)

220 first round

No. 8 Landon Green (Iowa City West) vs. No. 5 Nate Heckart (Norwalk)

No. 3 Cam Jones (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) vs. No. 7 Kalob Runyon (Southeast Polk)

No. 4 Tanner Schultz (Linn-Mar) vs. No. 1 Cameron Baker (Council Bluffs Jefferson)

Hwt. first round

No. 1 Josh Vis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) vs. Hunter Haggstrom (Glenwood)

No. 5 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) vs. Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson)

Kail Shannon (Storm Lake) vs. No. 4 Jacob Murry (Iowa City High)

CLASS 2A

106 first round

Alex Beaver (West Liberty) vs. Carter Anderson (Albia)

No. 6 Jonathon Burnette (Spirit Lake Park) vs. No. 10 Lincoln Mehlert (Union Community)

113 first round

No. 9 Kolten Crawford (Union Community) vs. No. 6 Zane Dodson (Van Meter/Earlham)

Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) vs. Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana)

No. 8 Isaiah Weber (Independence) vs. Taylor Huggins (Davis County)

Lincoln Holub (Mount Vernon) vs. No. 2 Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar)

120 first round

No. 7 Ryan Clark (Mount Vernon) vs. No. 10 Colby Wiederholt (Van Meter/Earlham)

No. 3 Caleb Fuessley (Center Point-Urbana) vs. Joe Sullivan (Osage)

No. 9 Kyler Dunn (Spirit Lake Park) vs. Walker Ikerd (Washington)

Hunter Worthen (Union Community) vs. No. 1 Drake Doolittle (Webster City)

126 first round

Cael Ihle (Gilbert) vs. No. 3 Hayden Taylor (Solon)

No. 5 Bryce Hatten (Winterset) vs. Lake Labehn (Union Community)

Trestin Sales (Eddyville EBF) vs. No. 2 Kain Luensman (Monticello)

132 first round

No. 7 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) vs. Mitchell Jones (Sioux City Heelan)

No. 4 Kruise Kiburz (Winterset) vs. No. 10 Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg)

Stone Schmitz (Union Community) vs. No. 6 Zeb Gnida (Solon)

No. 3 Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) vs. Jacob Nelson (Perry)

Cody Calvelage (Louisa-Muscatine) vs. No. 5 Ryan Phillips (West Delaware)

138 first round

No. 6 Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) vs. No. 10 Gunner Rodgers (North Fayette Valley)

Garrett Ikerd (Washington) vs. No. 5 Chase McLaren (Atlantic)

Brody Roll (Osage) vs. No. 7 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware)

Eli Rose (Grinnell) vs. No. 1 Jack Thomsen (Union Community)

145 first round

No. 7 Koby Hassebrock (Roland-Story) vs. Miles Hansmeier (Waukon)

No. 8 Garrett Jensen (Williamsburg) vs. No. 1 Joey Busse (Humboldt)

No. 5 Jack West (Winterset) vs. No. 10 Cael Meyer (West Delaware)

Dillan Sanders (Washington) vs. No. 6 Max Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley)

No. 3 Will Esmoil (West Liberty) vs. Keaton Wilson (Clarion CGD)

Roberto Cardenas (Sioux Center) vs. No. 4 Chase Luensman (Monticello)

152 first round

Connor Pellett (Atlantic) vs. No. 8 Coy Ruess (West Liberty)

No. 4 Zack Bevans (Solon) vs. Cody Wallace (Monroe PCM)

No. 6 Mitchel Mangold (West Delaware) vs. No. 9 Braxton Dobel (Clear Lake)

Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) vs. No. 5 Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg)

No. 7 Matthew Doyle (Independence) vs. Cole Nauman (East Marshall)

Bryce Cole (Van Meter/Earlham) vs. No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen (Union Community)

160 first round

No. 6 Justin McCunn (Red Oak) vs. Andy Brokaw (Solon)

Nate Cornwall (Spirit Lake Park) vs. No. 3 Cole Davis (Independence)

Austin Beaver (West Liberty) vs. Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Weston Fantz (North Fayette Valley) vs. No. 4 Zach Williams (Osage)

170 first round

No. 1 Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon) vs. Tucker Moore (Burlington Notre Dame)

No. 4 Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) vs. Bryan Graves (Oelwein)

Frank Vondrake (Sioux City Heelan) vs. No. 9 Jax Flynn (Solon)

No. 2 Sage Walker (Eddyville EBF) vs. No. 8 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware)

182 first round

Dawson Palmer (Decorah) vs. Dylan Jeffers (Keokuk)

No. 10 Ethan Reed (Carlisle) vs. No. 7 Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware)

No. 4 Lucas Roland (Monroe PCM) vs. Abraham Michel (Maquoketa)

Beau Barncastle (Creston/O-M) vs. No. 2 Tristin Westphal-Edwards (Washington)

195 first round

Reid Walters (Chariton) vs. No. 9 Logan Escher (Washington)

Andy Murphy (Decorah) vs. No. 2 Noah Bandstra (East Marshall)

No. 4 Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) vs. No. 10 Isaac Boucher (Mid-Prairie)

Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood) vs. No. 8 Jordan Bries (West Delaware)

220 first round

Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood) vs. No. 3 Mike Hoyle (Solon)

No. 4 Lake Stahlberg (Monticello) vs. Joseph Arkfeld (Harlan)

Billy Grout (Williamsburg) vs. No. 7 Kade Hambly (Clear Lake)

Kobe Simon (West Liberty) vs. No. 2 Dakoda Powell (Spirit Lake Park)

Hwt. first round

Cole Cremeens (Williamsburg) vs. Drake Fox (Burlington Notre Dame)

No. 6 Drew Evans (Independence) vs. Jesse Lieser (Tipton)

No. 9 Carson Petlon (West Delaware) vs. No. 4 Derrin Sesker (Van Meter/Earlham)

No. 5 Derec Weyer (Harlan) vs. Kalem Schrock (South Tama)

Jarrett Fastert (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) vs. No. 10 Taven Rich (Maquoketa)

CLASS 1A

106 first round

No. 3 Damon Huston (Midland) vs. Noah Strohmeyer (Colfax-Mingo)

Ethan Maldonado (South Winneshiek) vs. No. 2 Jaymus Wilson (Alburnett)

Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) vs. Drayven Kraft (West Sioux)

113 first round

No. 7 Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) vs. No. 9 Quincy Happel (Lisbon)

Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) vs. No. 5 Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota)

Carter Littlefield (Jesup) vs. No. 10 Colton Meeker (Wapello)

No. 4 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) vs. No. 8 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux)

126 first round

No. 6 Trey Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyedan) vs. Bowen Munger (Starmont)

Jalen Collins (WACO) vs. No. 1 Robert Avila (Lisbon)

132 first round

No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) vs. Gabe Smith (Oakland Riverside)

Geoff Streb (Highland) vs. No. 6 Easton Larson (Don Bosco)

Gunnar Larson (Guthrie Center ACGC) vs. No. 9 Nolan Noonan (Cascade)

138 first round

No. 1 Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) vs. No. 10 Zach Hammes (Pekin)

No. 8 Grant Hoeger (Dyersville Beckman) vs. Carson Lynott (West Sioux)

No. 2 Nick Hamilton (Underwood) vs. Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar)

145 first round

No. 10 Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) vs. No. 7 Ryne Mohrfield (Lisbon)

Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) vs. No. 6 Michael Eagn (MFL MarMac)

Brady Hahn (Highland) vs. Kaleb Bauer (Southeast Warren)

T.J. Lau (East Buchanan) vs. No. 4 Blake Thomsen (Underwood)

152 first round

No. 3 Brady Henderson (North Linn) vs. No. 10 Cooper Andreassen (English Valleys)

Cory Stewart (Highland) vs. No. 9 Kameron Black (Mason City Newman)

No. 8 Ben Smith (Iowa Valley) vs. Logan Schnuelle (South Winneshiek)

160 first round

Spencer Amling (Edgewood-Colesburg) vs. Cael Lester (Pleasantville)

Dan Burton (Highland) vs. No. 9 Mason Griffin (Emmetsburg)

170 first round

Garret Bruce (East Sac County) vs. Caleb Peach (English Valleys)

No. 5 Mason Wickman (Alburnett) vs. No. 3 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson)

182 first round

Trevor Schuller (West Sioux) vs. No. 8 Quinton Rechkemmer (North Linn)

Hunter Aney (Mediapolis) vs. No. 5 Nick Milder (Iowa City Regina)

No. 4 Nathan Johanningmeier (MFL MarMac) vs. Coy Baker (Wilton)

No. 10 Cole Clark (Lisbon) vs. No. 2 Thomas Even (Don Bosco)

195 first round

No. 1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. No. 9 John Fisher (English Valleys)

Cameron Raines (New London) vs. No. 8 Kanan Morris (Alburnett)

Tyler Thurston (North Cedar) vs. No. 6 Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine)

Zach Adams (Sloan Westwood) vs. No. 3 Owen Grover (Dyersville Beckman)

220 first round

No. 1 Garet Sims (Iowa Valley) vs. Easton Fleshman (West Lyon)

Isaac Steffans (Postville) vs. No. 4 Brett Schoenharr (Midland)

Cale Anthony (Pleasantville) vs. No. 3 Garrett Keehner (MFL MarMac)

Alex Hommer (Southeast Warren) vs. Luke Recker (East Buchanan)

Hwt. first round

Brant Baltes (Lisbon) vs. No. 3 Taylor Fox (East Buchanan)

Chase Gallagher (North Cedar) vs. No. 6 Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)