Iowa state wrestling 2019: Thursday's Class 3A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three Gazette area stars from the first round of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

1. Dawson Bierman, Western Dubuque

No. 9-ranked Bierman (113) trailed Cedar Falls’ No. 7 Jacob Penrith 3-0 before getting a pin in 4:09.

Up next for Bierman: No. 1 Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge)

2. Justis Kruse, Cedar Rapids Prairie

Kruse upset Waukee’s No. 4 Mason Seifried at 152, 5-3 in SV-1.

Up next for Kruse: No. 2 Carter Schmidt (Norwalk)

3. Christian Stanek, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Stanek pinned Burlington’s Duncan Dalzell in a first-round matchup of the Nos. 8 and 9 ranked wrestlers at 132.

Up next for Stanek: No. 4 Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead)

Class 3A team scores

1. Waverly-Shell Rock 31.5

2. Southeast Polk 25

3. Fort Dodge 23

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 22

5. Johnston 21

6. Bettendorf 20.5

T-7. North Scott 19

T-7. Waukee 19

9. Ankeny Centennial 17

10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16

T-11. Ankeny 15

T-11. Des Moines East 15

T-13. Dubuque Hempstead 14

T-13. Western Dubuque 14

15. West Des Moines Valley 15

T-16. Cedar Falls 12

T-16. Mason City 12

18. Iowa City West 11.5

T-19. Iowa City High 10

T-19. Norwalk 10

21. Linn-Mar 9.5

22. Indianola 9

T-23. West Des Moines Dowling 8

T-23. Muscatine 8

25. Glenwood 7.5

26. Clear Creek Amana 7

27. Fort Madison 6

T-28. Council Bluffs Jefferson 5

T-28. Dallas Center-Grimes 5

T-28. Mount Pleasant 5

T-28. Newton 5

T-28. Urbandale 5

T-33. Ames 4

T-33. Boone 4

T-33. Carroll 4

T-33. Des Moines Lincoln 4

T-33. Le Mars 4

T-33. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4

39. Pleasant Valley 3.5

T-40. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3

T-40. Waterloo West 3

T-43. Burlington 2

T-43. Davenport Central 2

T-43. Sioux City North 2

T-43. Storm Lake 2

T-47. Iowa City Liberty 1

T-47. Marshalltown 1

