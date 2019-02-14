Prep Wrestling

Iowa state wrestling 2019: Thursday's Class 3A stars, team scores

Western Dubuque's Dawson Biermann flexes after pinning Cedar Falls' Jacob Penrith during their class 3A 113 lbs. first round match at the Iowa High School Athletic Association's 2019 State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Western Dubuque's Dawson Biermann flexes after pinning Cedar Falls' Jacob Penrith during their class 3A 113 lbs. first round match at the Iowa High School Athletic Association's 2019 State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — Here are three Gazette area stars from the first round of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

1. Dawson Bierman, Western Dubuque

No. 9-ranked Bierman (113) trailed Cedar Falls’ No. 7 Jacob Penrith 3-0 before getting a pin in 4:09.


Up next for Bierman: No. 1 Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge)

2. Justis Kruse, Cedar Rapids Prairie

Kruse upset Waukee’s No. 4 Mason Seifried at 152, 5-3 in SV-1.

Up next for Kruse: No. 2 Carter Schmidt (Norwalk)

3. Christian Stanek, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Stanek pinned Burlington’s Duncan Dalzell in a first-round matchup of the Nos. 8 and 9 ranked wrestlers at 132.

Up next for Stanek: No. 4 Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead)

» More 3A coverage: Linn-Mar's Brandon O'Brien wins with stamina

» State wrestlingThursday's live updates, area results

Class 3A team scores

1. Waverly-Shell Rock 31.5

2. Southeast Polk 25

3. Fort Dodge 23

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 22

5. Johnston 21

6. Bettendorf 20.5

T-7. North Scott 19

T-7. Waukee 19

9. Ankeny Centennial 17

10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16

T-11. Ankeny 15

T-11. Des Moines East 15

T-13. Dubuque Hempstead 14

T-13. Western Dubuque 14

15. West Des Moines Valley 15

T-16. Cedar Falls 12

T-16. Mason City 12

18. Iowa City West 11.5

T-19. Iowa City High 10

T-19. Norwalk 10

21. Linn-Mar 9.5

22. Indianola 9

T-23. West Des Moines Dowling 8

T-23. Muscatine 8

25. Glenwood 7.5

26. Clear Creek Amana 7

27. Fort Madison 6

T-28. Council Bluffs Jefferson 5

T-28. Dallas Center-Grimes 5

T-28. Mount Pleasant 5

T-28. Newton 5

T-28. Urbandale 5

T-33. Ames 4

T-33. Boone 4

T-33. Carroll 4

T-33. Des Moines Lincoln 4

T-33. Le Mars 4

T-33. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4

39. Pleasant Valley 3.5

T-40. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3

T-40. Waterloo West 3

T-43. Burlington 2

T-43. Davenport Central 2

T-43. Sioux City North 2

T-43. Storm Lake 2

T-47. Iowa City Liberty 1

T-47. Marshalltown 1

