Iowa state wrestling 2019: Thursday's Class 3A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three Gazette area stars from the first round of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.
1. Dawson Bierman, Western Dubuque
No. 9-ranked Bierman (113) trailed Cedar Falls’ No. 7 Jacob Penrith 3-0 before getting a pin in 4:09.
Up next for Bierman: No. 1 Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge)
2. Justis Kruse, Cedar Rapids Prairie
Kruse upset Waukee’s No. 4 Mason Seifried at 152, 5-3 in SV-1.
Up next for Kruse: No. 2 Carter Schmidt (Norwalk)
3. Christian Stanek, Cedar Rapids Xavier
Stanek pinned Burlington’s Duncan Dalzell in a first-round matchup of the Nos. 8 and 9 ranked wrestlers at 132.
Up next for Stanek: No. 4 Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead)
Class 3A team scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 31.5
2. Southeast Polk 25
3. Fort Dodge 23
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 22
5. Johnston 21
6. Bettendorf 20.5
T-7. North Scott 19
T-7. Waukee 19
9. Ankeny Centennial 17
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16
T-11. Ankeny 15
T-11. Des Moines East 15
T-13. Dubuque Hempstead 14
T-13. Western Dubuque 14
15. West Des Moines Valley 15
T-16. Cedar Falls 12
T-16. Mason City 12
18. Iowa City West 11.5
T-19. Iowa City High 10
T-19. Norwalk 10
21. Linn-Mar 9.5
22. Indianola 9
T-23. West Des Moines Dowling 8
T-23. Muscatine 8
25. Glenwood 7.5
26. Clear Creek Amana 7
27. Fort Madison 6
T-28. Council Bluffs Jefferson 5
T-28. Dallas Center-Grimes 5
T-28. Mount Pleasant 5
T-28. Newton 5
T-28. Urbandale 5
T-33. Ames 4
T-33. Boone 4
T-33. Carroll 4
T-33. Des Moines Lincoln 4
T-33. Le Mars 4
T-33. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4
39. Pleasant Valley 3.5
T-40. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3
T-40. Waterloo West 3
T-43. Burlington 2
T-43. Davenport Central 2
T-43. Sioux City North 2
T-43. Storm Lake 2
T-47. Iowa City Liberty 1
T-47. Marshalltown 1
