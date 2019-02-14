Iowa state wrestling 2019: Thursday's Class 2A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three stars from the first round of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

1. Abraham Michel, Maquoketa

Uranked Michel took down returning state champion Lucas Roland of Monroe PCM, 13-10. Roland was ranked No. 4 at 182.

2. Miles Hansmeier, Waukon

Hansmeier trailed by five in the third period before rallying for a 12-10 win in sudden victory over No. 7 Koby Hassebrock of Roland-Story.

3. Kolten Crawford, Union Community

Union’s No. 9-ranked 113-pounder built a 6-2 lead before pinning Van Meter/Earlham’s sixth-ranked Zane Dodson in 3:10.

Class 2A team scores

1. West Delaware 19

2. Solon 18

3. Monroe PCM 15.5

4. Independence 15

5. Union Community 14.5

6. Spirit Lake Park 13.5

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12.5

T-8. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 12

T-8. West Liberty 12

T-10. Clear Lake 11.5

T-10. Monticello 11-5

12. Webster City 11

T-13. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 10

T-13. Clarion CGD 10

T-13. Crestwood 10

T-13. Humboldt 10

17. Red Oak 9.5

18. Harlan 9

T-19. Adel ADM 8

T-19. Davenport Assumption 8

T-19. Sioux City Heelan 8

T-19. Decorah 8

T-19. Hampton-Dumont 8

T-19. Osage 8

T-19. Winterset 8

T-26. Atlantic 7

T-26. Carlisle 7

T-26. Centerville 7

T-26. Creston/O-M 7

T-26. Eddyville EBF 7

T-26. Mount Vernon 7

T-26. Van Meter/Earlham 7

T-33. Bondurant-Farrar 6

T-33. Maquoketa 6

T-33. Perry 6

T-33. Washington 6

T-37. Center Point-Urbana 5.5

T-37. Williamsburg 5.5

T-39. Camanche 5

T-39. East Marshall 5

T-39. Vinton-Shellsburg 5

42. Woodward-Granger 4.5

T-43. Ballard 4

T-43. DeWitt Central 4

T-43. Columbus Community 4

T-43. Gilbert 4

T-43. Keokuk 4

T-43. Burlington Notre Dame 4

T-43. Pocahontas Area 4

T-43. Roland-Story 4

T-43. Sheldon/South O’Brien 4

T-52. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3

T-52. Iowa Falls-Alden 3

T-52. North Polk 3

T-52. Southeast Valley 3

T-52. Spencer 3

T-57. Albia 2

T-57. Grinnell 2

T-57. MOC-Floyd Valley 2

T-57. North Fayette Valley 2

T-57. Waukon 2

T-62. Algona 1

T-62. Charles City 1

T-62. Greene County 1

T-62. Louisa-Muscatine 1

T-62. Mid-Prairie 1

